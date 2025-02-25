2025 Summer Shakespeare Intensive with Prague Shakespeare Company

Want to take your acting to the next level? The Prague Shakespeare Company's 2025 Summer Intensive offers unparalleled training with 25 Artistic Directors & Producers and over 70 Master Faculty members – leading experts in the world of theatre.



Learn from the BEST. Perform with the BEST.

From masterclasses to rehearsals to public performances, you'll receive personalized guidance and invaluable insights. Explore Prague's rich culture and even tour London, Stratford-upon-Avon, Genoa, and Venice!

Get ready for an unforgettable summer in the heart of Europe! Join the Prague Shakespeare Company for our 2025 Summer Shakespeare Intensive and immerse yourself in the world of Shakespeare like never before.

From June 15th to August 10th, we'll be offering a comprehensive four and six-week Intensive training programs packed with workshops, rehearsals, and performances of Shakespeare plays in the stunning city of Prague and special week-long tours to London, Stratford-upon-Avon, Genoa and Venice!

Forget the ordinary. This is your chance to LIVE Shakespeare. To breathe it. To perform it in the heart of Europe with the Prague Shakespeare Company!

Our 2025 Summer Intensive isn't just a program – it's an adventure. Prague is your backdrop, Shakespeare is your script, and a company of world-class artists are your mentors.

This isn't just learning lines. It's finding your voice. It's igniting your passion. It's becoming part of something extraordinary.

Here's what you can expect:

Masterclasses: Perform with and learn from experienced professionals and refine your acting, theatre & Shakespeare skills.

Rehearsals: Bring Shakespeare's timeless works to life through intensive rehearsals.

Performances: Showcase your talent in public performances at iconic Prague venues and on tour to Italy!

Cultural Excursions: Explore the rich history and culture of Prague, London, Stratford-upon-Avon, Genoa and Venice.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to:

Work alongside 25 Artistic Directors and Producers

Connect with working over 70 Master Teachers and working professionals

Enhance your Shakespeare, theatre & acting skills

Experience a different culture

Make lifelong friends

Create unforgettable memories

Calling all BROADWAY WORLD readers! Enjoy a 10% discount with code BROADWAY.

Apply now and embark on a Shakespearean adventure in Prague!