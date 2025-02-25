2025 Summer Shakespeare Intensive with Prague Shakespeare Company

Perform and train with 25 Artistic Directors, Producers and over 70 Master Teachers in Prague, London, Stratford-upon-Avon, Genoa and Venice.
Want to take your acting to the next level? The Prague Shakespeare Company's 2025 Summer Intensive offers unparalleled training with 25 Artistic Directors & Producers and over 70 Master Faculty members – leading experts in the world of theatre.
Learn from the BEST. Perform with the BEST.
From masterclasses to rehearsals to public performances, you'll receive personalized guidance and invaluable insights. Explore Prague's rich culture and even tour London, Stratford-upon-Avon, Genoa, and Venice!
Get ready for an unforgettable summer in the heart of Europe! Join the Prague Shakespeare Company for our 2025 Summer Shakespeare Intensive and immerse yourself in the world of Shakespeare like never before.
From June 15th to August 10th, we'll be offering a comprehensive four and six-week Intensive training programs packed with workshops, rehearsals, and performances of Shakespeare plays in the stunning city of Prague and special week-long tours to London, Stratford-upon-Avon, Genoa and Venice!
Forget the ordinary. This is your chance to LIVE Shakespeare. To breathe it. To perform it in the heart of Europe with the Prague Shakespeare Company!
Our 2025 Summer Intensive isn't just a program – it's an adventure. Prague is your backdrop, Shakespeare is your script, and a company of world-class artists are your mentors.
This isn't just learning lines. It's finding your voice. It's igniting your passion. It's becoming part of something extraordinary.
Apply now and embark on a Shakespearean adventure in Prague!
