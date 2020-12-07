Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

VIDEO: Check Out a Highlight Reel From Session One of Hi Jakarta Production School's Musical Virtual Boot Camp

Article Pixel

Learn acting, singing, and dancing from the top Musical Theme.

Dec. 7, 2020  

Hi Jakarta Production is presenting its Musical Virtual Boot Camp.

Check out a highlight reel from the first session below!

The camp has the following 3 age categories:

Kids (Ages 5-7): Greatest Showman

Junior (Ages 8-12) : Charlie and The Chocolate Factory - *Master Class (level intermediate)*

Youth (Ages 13-21): Newsies - *Master Class (level intermediate)*

Learn acting, singing, and dancing from the top Musical Theme. Get your Home Virtual Solo Showcase and the best participants will get Live Recording Experience and Video Shoot.

Special Promo: 30% discount for those pay 3 seasons with 1-time payment.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/Hi-Jakarta-Production-School-491749847893804.


Related Articles View More Indonesia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Kara Lee Corthron to Host Online Book Signing
  • 9 Ana Gasteyer Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Reeve Carney's Birdland Concert!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Betsy Wolfe's Upcoming Virtual Concert!