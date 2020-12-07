VIDEO: Check Out a Highlight Reel From Session One of Hi Jakarta Production School's Musical Virtual Boot Camp

Hi Jakarta Production is presenting its Musical Virtual Boot Camp.

Check out a highlight reel from the first session below!

The camp has the following 3 age categories:

Kids (Ages 5-7): Greatest Showman

Junior (Ages 8-12) : Charlie and The Chocolate Factory - *Master Class (level intermediate)*

Youth (Ages 13-21): Newsies - *Master Class (level intermediate)*

Learn acting, singing, and dancing from the top Musical Theme. Get your Home Virtual Solo Showcase and the best participants will get Live Recording Experience and Video Shoot.

Special Promo: 30% discount for those pay 3 seasons with 1-time payment.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/Hi-Jakarta-Production-School-491749847893804.

