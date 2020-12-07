VIDEO: Check Out a Highlight Reel From Session One of Hi Jakarta Production School's Musical Virtual Boot Camp
Learn acting, singing, and dancing from the top Musical Theme.
Hi Jakarta Production is presenting its Musical Virtual Boot Camp.
Check out a highlight reel from the first session below!
The camp has the following 3 age categories:
Kids (Ages 5-7): Greatest Showman
Junior (Ages 8-12) : Charlie and The Chocolate Factory - *Master Class (level intermediate)*
Youth (Ages 13-21): Newsies - *Master Class (level intermediate)*
Learn acting, singing, and dancing from the top Musical Theme. Get your Home Virtual Solo Showcase and the best participants will get Live Recording Experience and Video Shoot.
Special Promo: 30% discount for those pay 3 seasons with 1-time payment.
Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/Hi-Jakarta-Production-School-491749847893804.