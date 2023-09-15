The Jakarta Players Host an Open Mic Night This Month

The event is set for 30 September 2023.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

The Jakarta Players will bring back their Community Night with an Open Mic Night later this month. The event is set for 30 September 2023.

Jakarta Players have announced that Community Night is back! This time, there will be a night of social gathering, performances, eating, drinking, and getting to know each other.

The theme is “Open Mic Night”. So get your mics, dance shoes, or scripts ready! With or without theater experience, everyone is welcome.

Learn more Click Here.




Recommended For You