The Jakarta Players Community Night Returns This Weekend

The event is set for Saturday, 17 June 2023 from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

The Jakarta Players Community Night returns with an Improv Night this weekend. It will be a night of social gathering, improv games, eating, drinking, and getting to know each other.

No theater experience necessary. You can join in on stage or just sit back and enjoy the fun.

Best of all, it’s a free event. To join, please register here. Don’t forget to bring a valid ID to the venue for security purposes!

The event is set for Saturday, 17 June 2023 from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM at THE AMERICAN CLUB, Jl. Brawijaya IV/20 Kebayoran Baru, Jakarta Selatan.

Send any questions or other inquiries to thejakartaplayers@gmail.com



