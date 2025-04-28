The Bali Arts Festival Will Return This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bali Arts Festival (Pesta Kesenian Bali) will return this summer from June 15 to July 13, 2025, transforming Denpasar into a vibrant hub of traditional and contemporary Balinese arts. Held at the Taman Werdhi Budaya Arts Centre, this annual event showcases the island's rich cultural heritage through daily performances, exhibitions, and workshops. ​

The 2025 festival will take on the theme “Jana Kerthi Pramaguna Wikrama”, meaning “Uplifting Human Dignity and Excellence”. This theme underscores the festival's mission to honor and elevate human values through artistic expression. ​

Festival Highlights:

Opening Parade: A grand procession featuring thousands of artists in traditional attire, offering a glimpse into Bali's diverse cultural expressions.​

Daily Performances: Experience a variety of traditional dances such as the Legong, Barong, and Rejang Dewa, accompanied by Gamelan orchestras. ​

Art Exhibitions: Explore galleries displaying Balinese crafts, including wood carvings, paintings, and traditional masks, reflecting the island's artistic depth.​

Interactive Workshops: Participate in hands-on sessions like batik painting, canang sari offering making, and traditional dance classes, providing immersive cultural experiences. ​

Culinary Delights: Savor Balinese cuisine at food bazaars offering local favorites such as babi guling (suckling pig) and jaja Bali (traditional desserts). ​

