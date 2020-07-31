Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teater Koma Streams Production of TANDA CINTA

Article Pixel Jul. 31, 2020  

Teater Koma continues their stream of productions in their #NontonTeaterDiRumahAja program with Tanda Cinta, according to The Jakarta Post.

Tanda Cinta (Sign of Love) "provides a glimpse into a question all couples have probably thought about but repress: What happens when the spark disappears?" reports The Jakarta Post.

The production streamed via Indonesia Kaya's website and YouTube account.

Read the full story HERE.

THEATER KOMA, a consistent and productive non-profit arts group, is known to have many loyal viewers. Their performances are often held for more than 2 weeks, and have even performed for more than one month.


