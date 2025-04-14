Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to Censtacom in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center Stage Community will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA next year. This magical tale of dreams, love, and transformation is coming soon on stage in 2026! Get ready to experience the enchantment. Stay tuned for more information on the show.

Submit your audition materials through the link in bio @censtacom before May 4th, 2025 at 11.59 PM. More information and audition requirements are all in the Auditions Pack, also at the link in Censtacom's bio.



Rodgers and Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

