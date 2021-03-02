Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hi Jakarta Production Launches TikTok Contest With Justice

Three lucky winners will get a special prizes from Justice and Hi Jakarta Production.

Mar. 2, 2021  

Hi Jakarta Production and Nadine Abigail have teamed up with Justice for a TikTok Challenge! Learn more about how to win a special prize.

How to join: a??

- Follow @justiceindonesia, @hijakartaproduction & @ nadine_abigail_a??
- Check out the challenge on Nadine Abigail's TikTok Account (@nadineabgail) a??
- Make a video duet with Nadine and post the video on TikTok and Instagrama??
- Mention @justiceindonesia @hijakartaproduction & @ nadine_abigail_a??
- Use the hashtag #JusticexHiJakartaChallengea??

The contest runs 27 February - 27 March 2021a??. Three lucky winners will get a special prizes from Justice and Hi Jakarta Production.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Definition Poster
Triple Threat T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Indonesia Stories
Hi Jakarta Production Announces Open Hip Hop Free Trial Class Photo

Hi Jakarta Production Announces Open Hip Hop Free Trial Class

VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production Members Perform Not Shy by ITZY Photo

VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production Members Perform 'Not Shy' by ITZY

VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production School Dancers Perform Black Mamba by AESPA Photo

VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production School Dancers Perform 'Black Mamba' by AESPA

VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production Members Perform Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK Photo

VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production Members Perform 'Lovesick Girls' by BLACKPINK


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Learn About Immersive Theater in China and Why Millennials Are Flocking to These Venues
  • Youth Music Culture Guangdong 2021 Special Event Featured Yo-Yo Ma and More
  • Chinese and American Musicians Team Up For Virtual Concert
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!