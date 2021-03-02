Hi Jakarta Production Launches TikTok Contest With Justice
Three lucky winners will get a special prizes from Justice and Hi Jakarta Production.
Hi Jakarta Production and Nadine Abigail have teamed up with Justice for a TikTok Challenge! Learn more about how to win a special prize.
How to join: a??
- Follow @justiceindonesia, @hijakartaproduction & @ nadine_abigail_a??
- Check out the challenge on Nadine Abigail's TikTok Account (@nadineabgail) a??
- Make a video duet with Nadine and post the video on TikTok and Instagrama??
- Mention @justiceindonesia @hijakartaproduction & @ nadine_abigail_a??
- Use the hashtag #JusticexHiJakartaChallengea??
The contest runs 27 February - 27 March 2021a??. Three lucky winners will get a special prizes from Justice and Hi Jakarta Production.