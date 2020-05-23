BWW Feature: CIPUTRA ARTPRENEUR Helps Art Workers Affected by Covid-19 with #BERSAMABANTUSESAMA Initiative

The theater venue Ciputra Artpreneur is running the social program #BersamaBantuSesama (roughly translating into #TogetherHelpingOneAnother). The donation program is meant to support art and daily workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As reported in a Ciputra Artpreneur press release, #BersamaBantuSesama is kicked off with an initial donation of 1,000 packages of groceries and essentials distributed to art workers and daily workers. A symbolic inauguration was held in Jakarta last Monday (5/18).

The #BersamaBantuSesama program is a collaboration between Ciputra Group, Teater Koma, Teater Keliling, Teater Gandrik, Bumi Purnati Indonesia, TEMAN, CCAI, Aku Anak Rusun, Titimangsa Foundation, Jakarta Move-in, Twilite Orchestra, The Resonanz, and Purwacaraka Music Studio. The program is also supported by +Jakarta, a collaboration platform managed by the Jakarta government.

President Director of Ciputra Artpreneur Jakarta, Rina Ciputra Sastrawinata, issued a statement saying that Covid-19 pandemic happening in Indonesia and more than 210 countries have severely impacted many fields, and arts and culture are not exempt. In the field of arts and culture, the ones most affected are the art workers, considering the different artistic and cultural performances currently on hold indefinitely. These art workers are the crews and daily workers who actively ran and supported the art, culture, and creative industry in Indonesia.

Rina extends her sympathy to those local art workers affected.

"Prompted by that feeling of solidarity, we're holding the donation campaign #BersamaBantuSesama, in hope of supporting art workers going through these difficult times. We, in behalf of Ciputra Artpreneur, would like to express our deepest gratitude towards everyone who played a part in making this program happen, as well to all donators. We hope all the goodness and charity shown will be received and rewarded by God."

As the donation program is still ongoing, Rina assured that there's a possibility of further donations with greater amount and scale. She also made note that the donation is distributed to art workers throughout the country, not only those residing in the Greater Jakarta area. The list of recipients is gathered through a collaboration between various institutions active in the arts, culture, and creative industry.

Those interested in donating to the #BersamaBantuSesama campaign should head to Ciputra Artpreneur Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter for details regarding the donation.

Related Articles Shows View More Indonesia Stories