Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy Brings Camp Broadway to Jakarta Next Year

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in New York, Mr. Winanto Adi, hosted the official announcement that Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy will be presenting Camp BroadwayÂ® in their new home in Jakarta, Indonesia, beginning in 2023. Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy Artistic Director Adit Marciano and co-founder Triwatty Marciano joined Susan E. Lee, founder of the Broadway Education Alliance Inc. ("BEA"), for the official signing ceremony at the Indonesian Consulate in New York City.

"As the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in New York, I am very excited to see this agreement take place. As a former performer and admirer of fine arts myself, I know that enabling young people to express themselves through arts and to learn from the best people on Broadway is an amazing opportunity," said Mr. Adi in his opening remarks. "We hope that this cooperation will contribute to the existence of a performing arts ecosystem in Indonesia that is rich in cultural diversity."

Since 1995 Camp BroadwayÂ® has been a destination for theater-loving kids from around the world. Adit Marciano attended Camp Broadway's Next Step as a teen when he worked with Director and Choreographer Michelle Robinson, to hone his presentation and performance

skills. Since then, Adit earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Acting at the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University with a Summa Cum Laude and Franklin Honors. During his training he co-founded Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy with Triwatty Marciano to entertain, educate and train young Indonesian theater enthusiasts in musical theater.

"Attending Camp Broadway and working with Broadway professionals was a seminal experience for me," said Marciano. "My mother and I founded Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy to create a destination for kids to help develop their creative talents. Featuring Camp BroadwayÂ® at our academy enables us to offer children an authentic musical theatre experience and provide access to the most talented performing arts teachers in world."

Asa Pentas Mahakara Academy is located in Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM), a new entertainment complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, where the company will present original works, as well as education and enrichment programming for artists and audiences of all ages. Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy is also in partnership with Indonesia's leading event organizer, PT. Indolima Perkasa, as the official media partner and promoter of Camp Broadway Indonesia.

Camp BroadwayÂ® is owned and operated by the Broadway Education Alliance, Inc., a New York based 501c3 organization, dedicated to presenting educational and enrichment programs that develop future audiences and artists. "Adit had a vision for Camp Broadway in Indonesia since he was a teen. I'm so inspired to see how he has grown into an accomplished artist and an articulate arts leader," remarked Susan Lee, BEA Founder and Camp Broadway's Director of Strategy. "Our partnership with Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy marks an important milestone for Camp BroadwayÂ® and helps further our mission to bring the best of theatrical enrichment programming to children everywhere." In addition to presenting Camp Broadway's musical theater camps and training programs in Indonesia, Academy students will have the opportunity to participate in artist exchanges and future special performance events on iconic stages in New York and elsewhere.