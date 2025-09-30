YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Comes to Constellation Stage & Screen This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Constellation Stage & Screen will present You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown this fall, directed by Mitchell Ward. Performances will run November 1–16, 2025, at the Waldron Auditorium, including a special sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, November 16 at 4:00 p.m.

Leading the cast is Connor Starks as Charlie Brown, returning to Constellation after A Year with Frog and Toad. Yul Carrión will star as Snoopy, with Cassie Hakken as Sally Brown, and Reagan Cole Minnette as Lucy. Making their Constellation debuts are Daniel Neville II as Linus and Shaquille Towns as Schroeder.

The creative team includes Choreographer Laura Rong, Music Director Brandon Magid, Scenic Designer David Wade, Lighting Designer Corey Goulden-Naitove, Sound Designer David Sheehan, Costume Designer Becky Underwood, Stage Manager Sevin Kacsir, and Assistant Stage Manager Kalias Brown.

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown runs November 1–16 at the Waldron Auditorium. Tickets start at $18 for children and $28 for adults and are available at seeconstellation.org, by phone at (812) 336-9300, or in person at 122 S Walnut St, Bloomington. A sensory-friendly performance will be held on Sunday, November 16 at 4:00 p.m. as part of Constellation’s accessibility programming.