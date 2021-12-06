Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Indianapolis: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Morgan - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 80%



SOUND OF MUSIC

6%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

4%

Ron Morgan -- Beef and BoardsAnthony Sirk -- Summer Stock Stage

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bottari & Case - NEWSIES - BEEF & BOARDS 62%

Jill Howe - SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef and Boards 12%

Anthony Sirk - GODSPELL - Eclips Theatre CO 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Elizabeth Stark Payne - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 78%

Elizabeth Payne - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 12%

Brandon Hank - GODSPELL - Eclipse Theatre Company 10%



Best Direction Of A Play

Paige Scott - HONK, SQUAK, LOVE - Indyfringe 40%

Ansley Valentine - TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre 28%

Julie Dixon - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 25%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Benji Rose - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis Theatre 47%

Arthur Feinsod - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 26%

Chris Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 26%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Benji Rose - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis Theatre 31%

JohNicklin and Studio M - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - PFW Department of Theatre 22%

Chris Berchild - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 16%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Koharchik - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 85%

Jen Rock - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 7%

Corbin Fritz - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 6%



Best Musical

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 80%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Summer Stock Stage 14%

CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS - Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Daniels - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 60%

Joshua J. Schwartz - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 13%

Julia Bonnett - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 8%



Best Performer In A Play

Ian Cruz - THE TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre 40%

Paige Scott - FLAVOR FIGHT - OutBack Theatre - District Theatre 30%

Emma Burchell - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 19%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Melissa Schott - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 61%

Randy Noojin - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 29%

Cory Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 11%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Julie Dixon - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 54%

Eileen Earnest - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 19%

Amarae' Robinson - DETROIT '67 - Indiana State University Department of Theater 15%



Best Play

TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca 50%

HONK, SQUAK, LOVE - Indyfringe 22%

AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 12%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theater Company 46%

BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, Carmel, Indiana 31%

HONK, SQUAK, LOVE - Indyfringe 15%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Layton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 82%

Michael Jackson - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 10%

David Vogel - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 8%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Oz Casile - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 61%

Angie 'Oz' Casile - DETROIT '67 - Indiana State University Department of Theater 26%

Chris Berchild - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 13%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 42%

BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY JOHN LLOYD YOUNG LIVE - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael 40%

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael 18%



Best Streaming Play

I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 34%

MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis University 34%

AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 31%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sam Tiek - NEWSIES BEEF AND BOARDS - 2021 42%

Sarah Daniels - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 40%

Chris Trombetta - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Peighton Emmert - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 26%

Drew Hampton - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 23%

Kaitie Moore - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 23%

