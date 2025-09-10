 tracker
Tickets to HAMILTON at Old National Centre to go on Sale Tomorrow

Performances will run from December 2 - 14.      

By: Sep. 10, 2025
Tickets to HAMILTON at Old National Centre to go on Sale Tomorrow Image
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Indianapolis announce today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Thursday, September 11 at 10 am.
There is a maximum purchase limit of 10 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $63 to $216 with a select number of premium seats available from $196 for all performances.  There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. 

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. 

Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. 

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.  



Videos