The Great American Songbook Foundation Opens Applications for 2026 Songbook Academy

Applications are now open for the 2026 Songbook Academy, the transformative summer music intensive presented by the Great American Songbook Foundation and its founder, five-time GRAMMY nominee Michael Feinstein.

Now in its 17th year, the program will select 40 talented teen vocalists from across the country for a week of workshops, masterclasses, and performance opportunities on the Palladium stage at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana. The 2026 Academy will run from July 11–18.

Applications will be accepted through March 22, 2026, with selected participants notified in mid-April. Every applicant will receive personalized feedback from a national panel of music educators and industry professionals, regardless of admission status. This year, students who apply early will gain access to a discounted $50 application fee through February 28 and will receive an exclusive video message from a Songbook Academy screener with tips on navigating the process.

For those chosen, the Academy offers personalized mentorship from Broadway artists, university educators, and entertainment industry leaders; performance opportunities in state-of-the-art venues; and training in American popular music, storytelling, and interpretation. Participants will also join a thriving alumni community that includes Broadway performers Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo), Kyrie Courter (Sweeney Todd), Adriana Scalice (Six), and Jack Ducat (Elf), as well as film and television actors like Maddie Baillio (Hairspray Live!, Dumplin’) and recording artists such as Eleri Ward.

Celebrated jazz vocalist Catherine Russell praised the program, saying, “For any young people who are searching for a fabulous environment in which to learn the history, learn great songwriting, learn song interpretation and learn performance and music skills, the Songbook Academy would be the place.”

Application Information

The Songbook Academy is open to U.S. students in grades 9–12 as of September 22, 2025. Applications, which require video submissions of two contrasting songs, must be submitted online by March 22, 2026, at app.getacceptd.com/songbookacademy. Accepted students will pay a $1,000 program fee covering housing at Butler University, meals, and ground transportation, with fee waivers and full scholarships available. More details are available at TheSongbook.org/SongbookAcademy or by email at SongbookAcademy@TheSongbook.org.