THE RISE AND FALL OF HOLLY FUDGE Comes To The Phoenix Theatre This Holiday Season!

The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge by Trista Baldwin kicks off the Phoenix holiday season on Nov. 26, and will run five weekends until Dec. 23.

Set in Christmas 2020. Holly Fudge tells the story of Carol, a hard-working single mother who makes award-winning "Holly" fudge, named after her daughter. She serves it every holiday. She gifts it to her friends and co-workers. She's determined that this year won't be any different, even if she has to wear a mask while whipping up her famous dessert. But with her daughter Holly's girlfriend crashing Christmas, her neighbor's new-found love of confectionery, and the protests erupting on her front lawn, Carol is finding it tough to make this the most wonderful time of year.

The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge is a super sweet comedy that is making it's Indiana Premiere on The Phoenix Theatre stage. The play was originally commissioned & produced by the Merrimack Repertory Theatre last year and delighted audiences. The upcoming Phoenix Theatre production will be directed by Daniella Wheelock and feature Jaddy Ciucci as Jordan, Terra McFarland as Holly, Emily Ristine* as Chris, and Milicent Wright* as Carol.

Floors To Your Home is a Production Underwriter for The

Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge. Marigold Clothing is the Artistic Sponsor of Emily Ristine. Barb and Tom Reed are the Artistic Sponsors of Lighting Designer, Laura Glover. C.H. Douglas & Gray Wealth Management is the 2022/2023 Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Sponsor.

Single Tickets are now on sale, $25-$45. Discounted $15 tickets are available to students - use the PROMO CODE "student15" and show your Student ID at the door. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208862®id=89&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.phoenixtheatre.org%2Fbuy-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.