Storytelling Arts of Indiana's 32nd Season Will Continue With Regi Carpenter's WHERE THERE'S SMOKE, THERE'S DINNER

Storytelling Arts of Indiana's 32nd season continues with author, educator and award-winning storyteller Regi Carpenter telling "Where There's Smoke, There's Dinner: Stories of a Seared Childhood" on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. For more than 20 years, Carpenter has been performing songs and stories to audiences of all ages in schools, theaters, libraries, festivals, conferences and even some backyards with tales of underwater tea parties, drowning lessons and drives to the dump, giving voice to multi-generations of family life in a small river town with an undercurrent.



Carpenter is the youngest daughter in a family that pulsates with contradictions: religious and raucous, tender but terrible, unfortunate yet irrepressible. These honest tales, some hilarious, some heartbreaking, celebrate the glorious and gut-wrenching lives of four generations of Carpenters raised on the Saint Lawrence River in upstate New York. From teenagers struggling to find their identity, to disabled veterans grappling with the aftermath of war and change, to the complications and sweetness of love between family members, this collection of linked short stories holds the universal message that life's difficulties are softened by love and fortitude...and family.

WHAT:

"Where There's Smoke, There's Dinner: Stories of a Seared Childhood"

Told by Regi Carpenter

Sponsored by Jim Obermaier and Sally Perkins

In partnership with Indiana Writers Center

Interpreted for the deaf and hearing impaired



WHEN:

Saturday, February 8, 2020, 7:00-9:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Frank and Katrina Basile Theater at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center,

450 W Ohio St., Indianapolis

COST:

$20 in advance, $25 at the door, $15 for students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org or by calling 317-232-1882.

Regi Carpenter is a solo performance artist, writer, teacher, and performance coach. An award-winning performer, Carpenter has toured her solo shows and workshops in theaters, festivals, and schools, both nationally and internationally. Her writings and blogs about storytelling, ancestry, and identity have been published in various print and online publications. Carpenter holds a BFA from Ithaca College where she currently teaches storytelling. Her performance piece "Snap!," the true tale of her severe mental illness as a teenager and her journey back to reality, won the 2012 Boston StorySLAM and was featured on The Moth website. Carpenter is the founder of Stories with Spirit, a creative initiative dedicated to bringing songs of joy and stories of hope to grieving children and the people who love and care for them in homes, hospices, and hospitals. Her book is available at Amazon.





