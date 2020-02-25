Storytelling Arts of Indiana and Indiana Historical Society Will Celebrate the Legacy of Madam C.J. Walker

Storytelling Arts of Indiana and Indiana Historical Society celebrate a local historical icon and hero of the black community with "Sarah The Dreambuilder, A Story Tracing the Rise of Madam C.J. Walker" told by Deborah Asante, another Indianapolis woman who is making her mark, on Sunday, March 8 at 4:00 p.m. This story is tied to "You Are There 1915: Madam C.J. Walker" at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center that opened in September. Audiences will have the unique experience of seeing the exhibit and hearing an original story that paints an intimate portrait of Walker (1867-1919), who was lauded as "the first black woman millionaire in America."

Born Sarah Breedlove in Louisiana, she was widowed by age 20 and took work as a laundress. After seeking treatment for hair loss, she developed "The Walker System" and sold her homemade products directly to black women. Talented in the art of self-promotion, she built a booming national enterprise. In 1910, she moved her headquarters to Indianapolis, where the company eventually claimed to have trained 20,000 workers, mostly door-to-door saleswomen. Madam Walker also funded scholarships for women and donated large sums to the NAACP, the black YMCA and dozens of other charities.

COST: $15 in advance, $20 at the door, $15 for students with a valid ID. Tickets can be

