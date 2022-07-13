SPRING AWAKENING: In Concert Musical Benefit Concert Supports All-Options Hoosier Abortion Fund

On August 13th, Spring Awakening: In Concert will rock the stage of The Cabaret for an important cause - raising money for All-Options and their Hoosier Abortion Fund.

100% of proceeds support All-Options and their Hoosier Abortion Fund, the first statewide community-based abortion fund in Indiana. The fund provides assistance paying for medical care, transportation, child care, and other expenses related to obtaining abortion care.

"After the recent devastating decision from the Supreme Court, it's more important than ever to affirm: abortion is healthcare, it is common, and it is safe," says Dr. Cara Berg Raunick, a women's health nurse practioner and reproductive health expert, also serving as concert co-producer. "While much has changed since 1891 when Spring Awakening is set, including the safety of abortion care, so many of the themes in the show are still painfully relevant today."

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy that is illuminating and unforgettable. This groundbreaking musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that has exhilarated audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.

The concert is directed by Emily Ristine Holloway with musical direction by Michael Berg Raunick. The event is produced by Michael and Cara Berg Raunick and Joey Mervis through Riverbend Production Co. with generous support from The Cabaret and The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre. Each performance will offer educational resources and representatives from our community partners: All-Options, Women4Change, and Path4You.

Indianapolis stage favorites Constance Macy and Charles Goad reprise their roles from Summer Stock Stage & Eclipse's 2017 production, featuring a cast of talented high school and college age performers from central Indiana and a full band.

"It is easy to feel helpless right now," says director Emily Ristine Holloway. "This concert is an opportunity for us to use our talents and resources to support this cause at such a critical time."

Performances will take place at The Cabaret (924 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN) at 5p and 8:30p. Tickets are $125, with a limited number of $50 student tickets available for each performance. Tickets are on sale now at: springawakeningconcert.com.