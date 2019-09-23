SINGING STREISAND Comes To Magic Thread Cabaret

In a career spanning six decades, there is no one like Barbra Streisand. Coming off an award-winning IndyFringe Festival run, Klein and Alvarez Productions, LLC will celebrate this icon with a show that's sure to be another hit, "Singing Streisand: An Evening with Brynn Kathryn Tyszka" at The Cat on October 11-13, wrapping up the mesmerizing, critically-acclaimed 2019 Magic Thread Cabaret season.

Tyszka will be joined by special guest Katy Gentry, who headlined her hit 2018 Magic Thread Cabaret show "Katy Gentry: Judy Garland LIVE!" Together, they will sing duets of songs made famous by both Garland and Streisand.

"Singing Streisand: An Evening with Brynn Kathryn Tyszka" runs Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 13 at 4:00 p.m. at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way in Carmel, Indiana. Tickets are $30 general admission/$25 seniors/$20 students with valid ID and available online at magicthreadcabaret.com, by calling 800-838-3006 or at the door.

There will be a free party for opening night attendees on Friday, October 11, immediately following the show, just a block away at Peace Water Winery, 37 W. Main Street in Carmel. Fifteen percent of wine sales will be donated to Magic Thread Cabaret. Bazbeaux will donate pizza.







