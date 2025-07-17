Photos: WAITRESS Opens Tonight at Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is currently presenting the smash Broadway hit Waitress, now playing through August 31. Check out new photos from the production.

Nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Waitress features an acclaimed score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles and is inspired by the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly.

Set in a small-town diner, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a talented pie maker stuck in a loveless marriage and facing an unexpected pregnancy. When a baking contest and a new doctor offer a chance at a fresh start, Jenna must find the strength to pursue the life she’s always dreamed of—with a little help from her friends and a lot of courage.

The production is directed and choreographed by Stephanie Torns (Les Misérables), a member of the original Broadway cast of Waitress.

Keirsten Hodgens makes her Beef & Boards debut as Jenna. Chanel Edwards-Frederick plays her co-worker and confidante Becky, while Grace Atherholt (The Wizard of Oz, West Side Story) appears as Dawn. Brett Mutter (A Christmas Story) plays Ogie, with Logan Moore (Jersey Boys) as Earl and Douglas E. Stark (Fiddler on the Roof) as Joe. Newcomers Noah Berry and Adam du Plessis debut as Dr. Pomatter and Cal, respectively.

Waitress runs for 48 performances through August 31, 2025. Tickets range from $57 to $85 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ dinner buffet and select beverages.

Tickets are available exclusively through Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre at beefandboards.com or by calling the box office at (317) 872-9664. Tickets purchased through third-party sellers are not authorized and may be invalid or incur additional fees. Discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. Contact Group Sales at (317) 872-0503 or email groups@beefandboards.com.

Please note: Waitress is rated PG-13 for mature content, including adult language, violence, and adult themes.

Photo Credit: Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre