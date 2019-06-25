Photo Flash: Get A First Look At THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE At Summer Stock Stage

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Summer Stock Stage's Thoroughly Modern Millie with performances June 27 - 30 on the Indiana Repertory Theatre OneAmerica Main Stage. Check out photos below, and get your tickets here!

The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie is based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film. With music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, book by Richard Morris and Dick Scanlan, and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan, this production is produced and directed by Summer Stock Stage Artistic Director Emily Ristine Holloway. Michael Berg Raunick serves as music director, with costume design by Jeanne Bowling, lighting design by Michael Moffatt, and set design by Geoffrey Ehrendreich. Dance Kaleidoscope founder Cherri Jaffee is the lead choreographer with SSS alumni Lily Wessel as co-choreographer.

Thoroughly Modern Millie takes you back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when "moderns," including a flapper named Millie Dillmount, were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. This high-spirited musical romp is a delightful valentine to the long-standing spirit of New York City and the people who seek to discover themselves there.

Tickets for Thoroughly Modern Millie are on sale now at www.summerstockstage.com and cost $15 for the Thursday preview performance and $20 for all other shows.



Julia Murphy (Miss Flannery)

Cynthia Kauffman (Millie Dillmount)

Julia Murphy (Miss Flannery) and Nate Schlabach (Trevor Grayden)

Nate Schlabach (Trevor Grayden)

The ensemble of Thoroughly Modern Millie

Cynthia Kauffman (Millie Dillmount) and the ensemble of Thoroughly Modern Millie

Cynthia Kauffman (Millie Dillmount), Nate Schlabach (Trevor Grayden), and Jack Ducat (Jimmy Smith)

Cynthia Kauffman (Millie Dillmount) and the ensemble of Thoroughly Modern Millie

Abby Anderson (Muzzy Van Hossmere)

The cast of Thoroughly Modern Millie

Eva Scherrer (Mrs. Meers)





