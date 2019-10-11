Photo Flash: First Look at Beef & Boards' LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is ready to satisfy your appetite for some deviously delicious fun this fall with Little Shop of Horrors. This Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash hit musical is on stage for audiences to sink their teeth into through Nov. 17.

Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" after his coworker, Audrey, on whom he has a crush. The R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn, as long as he keeps feeding it blood! Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.

This charmingly tongue-in-cheek comedy is one of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows. Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Joey Boos, who played Gideon in last season's Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, returns to the Beef & Boards stage in the role of Seymour. Also returning are Jenny Reber (Frenchy/Grease, Barbara DeMarco/Shear Madness) as Audrey, Douglas E. Stark (R.F. Simpson/Singin' in the Rain, Tevye/Fiddler on the Roof, Jacob/Joseph...) as Mr. Mushnik, and Logan Moore (Brad/Hairspray, Sonny LaTierri/Grease, Bob Cratchit/A Christmas Carol) as Orin Scrivello, DDS.

Little Shop of Horrors is rated PG-13 and is on stage for 42 performances through Nov. 17. Tickets range from $45 to $70, and include Chef Odell Ward's dinner buffet, fruit & salad bar, unlimited coffee, tea, and lemonade.

For reservations, call the box office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays.

For complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.



Joey Boos, Douglas E. Stark, Jenny Reber

Joey Boos

Joey Boos

Joey Boos, Jenny Reber

Logan Moore, Joey Boos





Related Articles Shows View More Indianapolis Stories

More Hot Stories For You