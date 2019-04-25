Phoenix Theatre's THE CHILDREN Opens Tomorrow 4/26

Lucy Kirkwood's explosive The Children begins as a caustic, bold comedy between a late-middle-aged couple (Hazel and Robin) and a friend (Rose) from many years ago who makes an unannounced visit to their seaside cottage on the east coast of England. The thin veneer of civility flakes away and the caustic nature of their relationships become apparent. What becomes apparent to the audience is that these three old friends have much more to discuss than just old times and these three actors bring years of experience and flare to the Phoenix stage.

Hazel, Donna Steele: Donna Steele is a Chicago based actor who has worked at the Goodman, Steppenwolf, Victory Gardens, Steep, Oak Park Festival, Eclipse, Redtwist and First Folio Theatres. She has directed and performed numerous times at Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois. Favorite roles include this one, Hazel! As well as Shirley Valentine, Duchess of York in Richard III, Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit, and Martha in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Donna works as a voiceover, film and commercial actor and has a lovely cameo role in the film Uncle John. She was nominated for Best of the Midwest Awards for her role in Reversal. Donna is a graduate of Northwestern University with an MFA in Acting from Southern Methodist University and is represented by Gray Talent Group. www.Donna-Steele.com

Rose, Diane Kondrat: is delighted to perform at the new Phoenix Theatre, after years onstage at 749 N. Park. Last seen locally as Tracey in Sweat, Kondrat has been Governor of Texas in Ann at Cardinal Stage, Barbara in August: Osage County, and Martha in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? with Artistic Director Bill Simmons as George. Living in Portland, Oregon since 2014, she performs regularly with stage companies there as well as doing late-night sketch comedy with Spectravagasm. While in Indiana she was head of Oasis Productions and InterAction Theater, Inc. She also toured fringe festivals with Karen Irwin in the award-winning Assholes & Aureoles, which debuted at Indy Fringe. Favorite roles include Winnie in Beckett'sHappy Days and Dianne in Square One, which was the first time she was paired with Chuck Goad. Thanks to Dr. Lisa Harris, and always to Martha Jacobs for guiding me to the Sanford Meisner Technique. Please visit www.dianekondrat.com! A special thanks to Joce Turner!

Robin, Chuck Goad: appeared in the Phoenix's inaugural production WARP and some 50 odd since including: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, August: Osage County, Square One, The Lyons, Gross Indecency, Shipwrecked and most recently Bright Star and The Christians. Additionally, he has directed Phoenix Productions of Buyer & Cellar, Next Fall, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, Christmas on Mars, Points of Deviation, and Sophie Tucker: American Legend. He has worked extensively at The Indiana Repertory Theatre and is a collaborator with The Fonseca Theatre. Other Indiana credits: Beef & Boards, Actors Theatre of Indiana, Summer Stock Stage, Eclipse, Brown County Playhouse, Cardinal Stage and Indianapolis Shakespeare. Regional: Cincinnati Playhouse, Missouri Rep and Syracuse Stage and The Depot Theatre. In New York he has worked at LaMaMa, CenterStage/NY and Emelin Theatre and in Chicago with Next Theatre, Stage Left, Lifeline and Remains Theatre.

A disaster at the nuclear power plant in Fukushima, Japan provides Kirkwood's kernel of inspiration for this play, but Kirkwood's script is so much more than a play about infidelity or our fears of living in a post-apocalyptic world. The Children is a mesmerizing story about three people trying to live as fully and truthfully as they can in a world that's no longer in balance. Featuring longtime Phoenix artists Diane Kondrat, Donna Steele, and Charles Goad, this riveting comedy drama is not to be missed.

The Children runs April 25-May 19, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $33-39, available at the Box Office by calling 317-635-7529 or visiting PhoenixTheatre.org. Don't miss this thought-provoking show at Phoenix Theatre, always different, always unique!





