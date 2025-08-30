New Harmony Project Performs Public Play Reading of ONE PARTY CONSENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of the 2025–2026 PlayFest Indy season, The New Harmony Project (NHP), will present a public reading of One Party Consent, a new play by acclaimed Chicago playwright Omer Abbas Salem. The event will take place on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM at the historic Athenaeum.

American Lives Theatre (ALT) is NHP’s artistic partner for the development of this play. Earlier this year, the ALT leadership selected Salem from NHP’s alumni network because their voice and work aligns with ALT’s mission and artistic vision. Over a four-day rehearsal period, Salem will collaborate with a director, dramaturg, and actors to refine the script, followed by a public reading and post-show discussion.

“NHP is committed to supporting bold, urgent new work by our incredible alumni, and Omer Abbas Salem’s One Party Consent is exactly that,” offered Jenni Werner, NHP’s Executive Artistic Director. “This play asks timely, complex questions about trust, identity, and power, and we’re honored to partner with American Lives Theatre to help bring it to life. Collaborations like this embody what PlayFest Indy is all about: creating space for meaningful new work to grow, in community, right here in Indianapolis."

Admission is free with reservation at newharmonyproject.org/pfi. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be provided.

Please Note: Due to this work still being in-process and under development, the play is not open to public review or printed critique.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Trust is tricky.

One Party Consent follows Fola, a non-binary MFA directing student of color, who secretly records a volatile meeting with their white dean, only to face unexpected consequences. The story explores equitable representation in academia, power, privacy, and allyship through a sharply contemporary queer lens.