LAFF Shows Launches Season Two Of Pop Culture Parody Series

Loud & Fast Funny (LAFF) Shows, a sketch comedy troupe developed by Main Street Artists through a partnership with IndyFringe, will present a pair of hour-long pop culture parody shows at the District Theatre Cabaret on Fridays and Saturdays from February 28 through April 18, 2020, with two performances each night at 7:30pm and 9:00pm. Performances will take place in the Cabaret Space at the District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Indianapolis.

Tickets for each of the shows are $15 per person or $20 for VIP tickets including reserved seating and one beverage item from the concessions and can be purchased at www.indydistricttheatre.org or by calling 317-308-9800.

LAFF Shows was developed by Main Street Artists in through a partnership with IndyFringe to create content for presentation at the District Theatre Cabaret and for special engagements around Indianapolis. Their first season in 2019 included "Hold Onto Your Butts," "The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes," "Fly, You Fools1" and the sold-out holiday run of "PUFFS" on the District Main Stage. The group consists of a company of 12 professional theatre artists (11 actors/musicians/foley artists, and 1 technician/stage manager) led by Artistic Director Darrin Murrell. Among the 2020 company are performers James Banta, Pat Mullen, Christian Condra, Dave Ruark, Frankie Bolda, Mark Cashwell, Tyler Lyons, Chelsea Mullen, Kayla Lee, Anthony Nathan and Justina Savage.

The two shows in the first part of the 2020 season of productions are "The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes Vol. 2," which performs from February 28 through March 21, and "The One: The Matrix Parody Musical" with shows March 27 through April 18. The shows were chosen through a national search which sought titles that provided outrageous and hilarious parody of pop culture icons, could be presented in a one-hour format, and had a history of success in previous productions. "The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes Vol. 2" is a sequel to the 2019 production and was created by Hell In A Handbag Productions in Chicago. The original show and series of sequels continue to perform to sold-out houses at Mary's Attic in Chicago. "The One: The Matrix Parody Musical" debuted at Chicago's Den Theatre in 2019 and was a huge hit. Both shows are making their Indianapolis debut.

"The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes Vol. 2," performing February 28 through March 21, is an original parody of the beloved TV show and a sequel to the 2019 sold-out hit. These gender-bending Girls find themselves in situations never before seen on television - that's why they're lost episodes! Written by David Cerda and David Lipschutz and originally performed by Mr. Cerda and Hell In A Handbag Productions, the show features all of the beloved sitcom characters, including the forthright Dorothy, the sweet airheaded Rose, the lusty Blanche and the sharp tongued Sophia. In these "never before seen episodes," they band together as Dorothy falls for a possible serial killer and, in a "Very Special" crossover episode with "Murder She Wrote," Jessica Fletcher travels from Cabot Cove to Miami to solve a "Murder on the Sicilian Express" with Special Guest Star David Mosedale. The production also features real live game show "Guess That Girl!" where audience members get to take their chances on Golden Girls trivia and games to help fully embrace the Miami experience. This production contains adult material and is for mature audiences only.

"The One: A Matrix Parody Musical" was Chicago's hit 2019 parody written by Laura Marsh of Second City and one the minds behind "FRIENDS: The One Where They Sing!," "Rookie of the Year The Musical," and "Hitch*Cocktails." "The One" combines hilarity & harmony to poke fun at everyone's favorite digitally dystopian 90's classic. Audiences join Neo as he goes down the musical rabbit hole to learn his real purpose. Created by fans, for fans, the show centers on the events of the first film while paying tribute to the expanded universe. The one-act story features an original score, dance battles, pop songs, and puppets, all in a D.I.Y. style. Special Geust Stars include Dwuan Watson as "Morpehus" and Shawnte Gaston as "The Oracle."





