DECEPTION, EXTC & More to be Presented at Feinstein's This Week

This week finds amazing performances on the stage of Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN.

First, a magical evening. Thursday, March 23, is DECEPTION, a magic and mind reading show hosted by magician David Ranalli.

David creates an unforgettable evening by combining world-class sleight of hand, witty banter and mysteries of the mind. Guests are invited into an intimate, industrial space where surprises lurk in every corner.

Perfect as a date night or group event and great for the hardcore magic fan. All ages are welcome. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30.

Plan to attend this and the other performances at Feinstein's while also experiencing a fabulous meal and signature drinks. Get your tickets and more information at Feinstein's website.

On Friday, March 24, enjoy the sounds of EXTC as they take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

XTC was one of the UK's most revered and influential bands. While XTC is no more, their legacy has passed to EXTC âˆ’ the band of legendary drummer Terry Chambers. For the ultimate stamp of approval, the band comes with the support of XTC main men Andy Partridge and Dave Gregory.

Hot on the heels of a storming headline appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival, EXTC performs a full set of XTC classics, from their adrenalized early anthems to the psychedelia-infused rock of later albums. And you can expect the band to deliver the same fire seen in XTC's gigging heyday, which included worldwide tours with The Police and Talking Heads. EXTC is also busy writing new material that will pay homage to the past while forging an exciting new musical future.

Wednesday, March 22, enjoy a free event at Feinstein's - Freeform Concert Series - The Pinkerton Raid w/Nicholas Johnson. Freeform is a unique live music experience that takes place on select Wednesday evenings at Feinstein's. And best of all - ALL Freeform Concerts are free to attend!

The Pinkerton Raid of Durham, NC will be joined by Nicholas Johnson of Cincinnati, OH who is on tour with them for an unplugged set featuring songs from both of their respective catalogs.

"The Pinkerton Raid is a towering forest of Indie Rock with a timbre of Folk that shadows Langhorne Slim, Cold War Kids, and The Killers" - Spill Magazine.

Sï»¿hea Farmer of Indianapolis recently found a rekindled passion for music and Feinstein's is fortunate to have this beautiful married couple (Nicholas and Shea) bring some of their most poignant music to date.

Although the Freeform Concert Series is free, reserve your spot by visiting the Feinstein's website. All ages are welcome. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30.

Consider having your Corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, go to sales@hotelcarmichael.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.




Les Miserables returned to Indianapolis, again, in excellent fasion, propagating its underlying message that theater can suppress the multitudes. It can be ambitious and weighty, thematically sacred, and blatantly tear-jerking.
The New Harmony Project will present Indy Spelling Bee on April 1. The event will be produced by the creator of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, The 25 Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.
Thereâ€™s a reason that Agatha Christie is the best-selling novelist of all time: she sure knows how to write a story. Her works have been immortalized in many ways, and the stage production of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS adapted by Ken Ludwig is another great example of her storytelling prowess come to life. Audience members get to gasp, laugh, and analyze in their turn as Poirot works his mystery-solving magic.
U.S. veterans, active service members, military family members, and caretakers in Central Indiana can take advantage of a free, 6-week acting course offered by the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre from March 29 through May 3.

