Constellation To Present MAPLE AND VINE About A 1950s Reenactment Community This Spring

Step back in time to 1955, where Elvis was king, the first television sets were put in homes, and poodle skirts were all the rage. Immerse yourself in a community of 1950's reenactors in Maple & Vine, a compelling and timely drama written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison. See it on stage March 27 - April 13 at the Constellation Playhouse in downtown Bloomington.

Maple and Vine follows Katha and Ryu who become allergic to their 21st-century lives. When they meet a charismatic man from a community of 1950s re-enactors, they decide to forsake cell phones and DoorDash for cigarettes and Tupperware parties. But after moving to this compulsively authentic world, Katha and Ryu are surprised by what their new neighbors – and they themselves – are willing to sacrifice for happiness.

Constellation is excited to bring together a talented mix of local and non-local professional actors for this production! Returning to Constellation are Bobby Ayala Perez, previously seen in Constellation's Productions of Holmes & Watson and The Play That Goes Wrong, and Megan Massie, a Louisville based actor who was previously seen in Cardinal Stage's 2022 production of Ada and the Engine. Making their Constellation debuts are Scott Russell, an Indianapolis-based member of Actors Equity, Jeramy Rafal, a New York City-based Equity member and alumnus of Jacobs School of Music, and Christine Zavakos, an Indianapolis-based performer who has been seen at Beef and Boards and at regional theaters and tours across the country.

At the helm of this production is director Ansley Valentine, a professor at IU's Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance and member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC). Outside of the university, he directed Cardinal Stage's 2022 production of The Mountaintop, Fairfield at Phoenix Theatre, and many more. Joining the creative team are Set Designer David Wade, Lighting Designer Jennifer Fok, Costume Designer Guy Clark, Sound Designer David Sheehan, Stage Manager Philip Christiansen, and Assistant Stage Manager Chelsea Pell.

Maple and Vine runs March 27 - April 13 at the Constellation Playhouse (107 W 9th St) and tickets are on sale now! Tickets start at $35 for adults and $20 for students. In addition to traditionally priced performances, Constellation offers Pay What You Will Thursdays for all Thursday evening performances. Supported by Jessika and Bryan Hane, this program allows audiences the chance to choose their own ticket price (from $5-$75) when attending on Thursday evenings. Tickets are available through Constellation's website (), over the phone at (812) 336-9300 (Mon-Fri 12-5pm), or in-person at 122 S Walnut St (open Wed-Fri 12-5pm).

