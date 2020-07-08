Beef & Boards Reopens Today With BEEHIVE: THE '60s MUSICAL

After a prolonged intermission, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is reopening with a new show to its stage, Beehive: The '60s Musical, now on stage through Aug. 9.

Celebrating the phenomenal music of the '60s, Beehive is a toe-tapping tribute to the powerful female voices of the era, with such timeless hits as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Be My Baby," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Me and Bobby McGee." A celebration of female empowerment, Beehive is told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in this enigmatic decade.

Starring in Beehive are Shelbi Berry as Pattie, Tiffany Gilliam as Jasmine, Terica Marie as Gina, Amy Owens as Wanda, Samantha Russell as Allison, and Christine Zavakos as Laura. Swings are Enjoli Desiree and Stacia Ann Hulen. Beehive is directed and choreographed by Ron Morgan, with Terry Woods as musical director.

After developing a comprehensive responsible reopening plan, Beef & Boards has spent several weeks preparing to welcome audiences back. Those audiences will be smaller in size, and spaced farther apart. In lieu of its traditional buffet, Beef & Boards will offer plated meals from servers in protective gear. Guests' temperatures will be taken as they arrive, and anyone measuring over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be admitted into the theatre. Guests will be required to wear a mask to enter the theatre, in compliance with Mayor Hogsett's mandate that requires masks in areas where the public gathers indoors.

More information about Beef & Boards' responsible reopening plan is avialable on beefandboards.com.

Beehive: The '60s Musical is rated PG, and is on stage for 43 performances through Aug. 9. Tickets range from $47.50 to $72.50 and include a plated meal, unlimited coffee, tea, and lemonade.

For tickets call the box office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays. For complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.

