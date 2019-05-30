All for One Productions Announces FRESH FINDS Play-Reading Festival

all for One productions is pleased to announce its first annual FRESH FINDS, a play-reading festival featuring new and previously unproduced plays with themes that involve Christian faith. This one-day event will be held Saturday, July 20, in the Performance Theater at Sweetwater Sound beginning at 1:00 PM. A $10 suggested donation at the door will admit audience members to one or both readings. Sincerely, Angelica Wright will begin promptly at 1:00 and will be followed by an audience discussion session from 3:00 to 3:30. The Dreadful Journal of Phoebe Weems will begin at 4:00, with audience discussion at 5:30 PM.

Sincerely, Angelica Wright is a two-act drama by David Barbour of Ashford, CT. A homeless woman commits suicide in a motel room in rural Kansas. The note she leaves behind will impact a number of diverse people, including: a wealthy rancher trying to salvage his faltering marriage, a pastor and his timid wife, and the town gossip and her crass husband. Rated PG for language and content. Mr. Barbour, who will attend the reading, is the author of a number of one-act and full-length scripts, many of which have been produced by his theater company, Quiet Corner Drama Troupe.

The Dreadful Journal of Phoebe Weems is a two-act comedy drama for families, by local playwright and actor Michael Wilhelm. afO has premiered two of Mr. Wilhelm's previous plays, Turtle Soup and Bentley. Phoebe is a very frightened 11-year-old. But what scares her is mainly in her own imagination. Phoebe's family and friends all have suggestions for how to get her past her fears. She also learns to cope with a pair of school bullies and forges an unlikely friendship. Rated G.

For more information, please contact the all for One office at (260) 745-4364.





