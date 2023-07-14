World University of Design Invites Applications For PhD in Design

Design Doctorate Aspirants & budding researchers may seek no further as World University of Design opens its doors to PhD programmes in Architecture, Business, Communication Design, Fashion, Arts and Performing Arts. Applicants from all fields are encouraged to apply online until June 15th, 2023.

The criteria laid down by the University for Indian students is Master’s degree with 55% aggregate marks in a relevant discipline and for International students is an IELTS score of at least 6.5 with a degree from a reputed university. The institute allows 5% relaxation to reserved categories.

Selection will be on the basis of a two-step procedure, with a written examination of 40% weightage as the first step, followed by an interview of 60% weightage.

Application forms are available on https://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in/phd.php which duly filled must be sent to the Chair of the PhD programme at phd@wud.ac.in along with scanned copies of documents in support of eligibility, a typed 500 word detailed statement of the proposed research project, copy of Curriculum vitae and a portfolio of creative works.

Inviting new applicants to the PhD programme, Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design) says, “I am delighted to announce our PhD program specifically designed for applicants from the fields of fashion, design, communication, architecture, visual arts, design management, and related disciplines. This program presents an exceptional opportunity for young academics to contribute to the advancement of knowledge in these fields and make a lasting impact on India's creative landscape.

In recent years, we have witnessed a remarkable transformation in the world of design which has emerged as a powerful tool to address complex societal challenges. Design thinking, innovation, and research have become crucial for driving economic growth, enhancing user experiences, and creating sustainable solutions. Through our PhD program, we aim to nurture a community of scholars who will shape the future of design in India and beyond.

Furthermore, a PhD in design from WUD will empower young academics to forge successful careers in academia, research institutions, industry, or entrepreneurial ventures. They will be at the forefront of knowledge creation and dissemination, guiding the next generation of designers and shaping the direction of their respective industries."