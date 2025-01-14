The 20th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards Calls For Entries

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards have announced the opening of the entry process for its milestone 20th edition. META 2025 is set to return to the iconic Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre in New Delhi, continuing its legacy as the most prestigious celebration of Indian theatre. Over the past 20 years, META has showcased stellar performances from across India. These plays have spanned diverse genres and languages, embodying inclusivity and innovation in their stories and themes. Recognized across various categories, the plays are presented with awards at the coveted Awards Night. In this spirit of celebrating the transformative power of theatre, META invites you to craft your own theatrical masterpiece for a chance to be spotlighted on the stage of META 2025!

META has always championed a wide range of themes, from contemporary social issues to mythology and politics, providing a national platform for India's finest theatrical talent. As we approach this landmark year, we invite playwrights, performers, directors, and theatre aficionados from across the country to create and submit their plays, and to be a part of this grand celebration.

Submission Details

Eligibility: Plays produced and performed in India between 31st January 2019 and 15th January 2025 are eligible for submission.

Categories: Entries can be submitted for various categories, including Best Play, Best Director, Best Actor (Male/Female), Best Supporting Actor (Male/Female), Best Original Script, Best Ensemble, Best Stage Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Innovative Sound/Music Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Choreography. A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented.

Submission Deadline: All entries must be received by 30th January 2025. Deadline Extended!

How to Submit: Visit the META website for detailed guidelines and to submit your entry online.

Each year, META attracts over 400 entries from across India, with the top ten plays selected for live performances in Delhi. These performances are evaluated by a distinguished panel of jury members, culminating in a glamorous Awards Night that celebrates the very best of Indian theatre. Join us for a chance to shine on this prestigious stage and be recognised among the finest!

Jay Shah, Vice President - Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, shared his enthusiasm: “META 2025 stands as a beacon of strength and storytelling in theatre. It not only is a testament to what the stage can do for creativity but also what it can contribute to society. We look forward to a plethora of more ideas, more critical narratives and more mindblowing productions and performances competing at the 20th META.”

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, added: “The 2025 edition of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards is a milestone of many celebrations - that includes not just excellence in dramaturgy and technique but also the power of inclusivity that META has always embodied. We have represented every corner of the country and never shied away from themes which aren’t mainstream - from caste conflict to gender struggles, from myth to discrimination, from magic realism to existential crises - META has had them all covered. The 20th year invites all theatre practitioners to come together and showcase the best yet again.”

META, instituted by the Mahindra Group in collaboration with Teamwork Arts, is more than an awards ceremony; it is a platform that nurtures and promotes the diverse voices and talents that define Indian theatre. As we celebrate this special anniversary, META reaffirms its commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and excellence in Indian theatre.

