Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra and Dancing Deer Presents Molina Singh's Debut ODISSI Dance

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents Odissi recital by Molina Singh in association with Dancing Deer. The event will be held on Friday, December 16th, 2022 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, 6.30pm onwards, presided by Chief Guest Hon'ble MP Padmavibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh.

Capsuled into an hour of a spectacle, Molina will present four distinct Odissi sequences woven into a solo recital, three of which are original compositions and choreographies tailor-made for Molina's debut performance.

Opening the performance by hailing Lord Shiva Molina with Mangalacharan, Molina will showcase her rendition of Shivastakam that was originally written by Adi Shankaracharya. Stanzas meant to invoke Shiva, the one whose being defines others' existence and gives boon to Brahma and Vishnu. Choreographed by Guru Lingaraj Pradhan the music of this 12-minute extract is based on Mishra taal and raga.

Moving onto the second segment, Pallavi that holds a significant place in the collection of Odissi repertory, Molina will be seen demonstrating the literal illustration of the word Pallavi or 'blooming' with slow, extremely delicate and suave movements of the eye, neck and torso gradually building up the momentum into a crescendo in the end. This particular segment is based on Raga Rageshree composed by Guru Ramhari Das, and is choreographed by Late Guru Gangadhar Pradhan.

In the third segment Molina will embody 'Kuruyadu Nandan' the last Astha-padi of Geet Govind written by 12th century poet Jayadeva. This segment called Abhinaya is an exposition, not only of the dance, but also of the music that accompanies it. The audience will witness Molina convey the poem through her expressions embodying it into a poem in-action. Conceptualised by Molina Singh, this piece is also co- choreographed by her with Guru Lingaraj Pradhan.

Culminating into the final performance depicting Moksha, the stage of finding real freedom from the cycle of rebirth which will be orchestrated by music composition based on Panchabhuta gayatri mantra. In a vivacious act Molina will bring the five elements jal, vayu, agni, bhoomi and akaash together simultaneously depicted by sitar, flute, mardal, violin and manjira respectively.

Boasting an impressive ensemble of Choreographers and musicians this recital is a treat for the eyes. Brought to life by Choreographers Guru Lingaraj Pradhan and Molina herself and musicians like Ramesh Chandra Das at the violin, Srinibas Sathapathy creating melodies through his flute, Satchidananda Das on Mardal, vocals by Bijay Kumar Jena, Manjira by Lingaraj Pradahan and Sitar to the tunes of Prakash Chandra Mohapatra, Delhi is set to witness an enchanting evening.

A student of the legendary theatre Guru Padma Vibhushan Mr. Ebrahim Alkazi and a yogic at heart, Molina has put her heart and soul in her debut show. To imbibe Odissi not just as a dance form but also as an emotion she travelled every month to Bhubaneswar to learn from her Guru Lingaraj Pradhan. Expressing her sentiments about her first ever recital, an emotional Molina said, "My journey as a dancer has been unconventional. At my age I should've been training new Kathak students, but here I am, making my debut as an Odissi dancer. I am nervous and excited."

She further adds, "Looking forward to sharing my love for dance with all you lovely people who have supported, motivated, encouraged me to pursue my passion. Gratitude to all my teachers, my parents, family and friends."

Cheering her on towards her passion, her husband Actor Sushant Singh says, "Molina lives and breathes dance, and I think in Odissi she has finally found her true calling. Her solo debut performance on the 16th of December, is the culmination of years of 'Tapasya'. I am so proud of her, she inspires me to be a better artist and person."