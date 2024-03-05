REFLECTIONS OF WOMANHOOD Exhibit Opens This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reflections of Womanhood will be held at 6.30pm from March 8th to 28th, 2024 at Pioneer Art Gallery (Lado Sarai), Divine Art Gallery (Lado Sarai) and Ehsaas.

Reflections of Womanhood is a strong and powerful art exhibition of paintings, sculptures, photography, installation and printmaking. It puts forward the imagery of silent artworks which speak a thousand words, narrating tales of millions of women across the globe. The show celebrates not only women but also everything feminine from mother earth, to life and all the way to the inception of the universe with Shiva and Shakti.

However undermined, the world without fifty percent of its literal better half wouldn’t have existed at all and ironically we never even stop to think. This show highlights the need to remove gender inequalities which still exist even if we close our eyes to it. No matter how hard the governments try, yet the need for both the girl child education and women’s employment is still very much a matter of concern in most parts of the world.

The show houses 54 top artists, who have very powerfully narrated these tales of courage, love and dedication of countless women on their canvases and sculptures. It also includes two senior dance maestros and Gurus who will be inaugurating the show as well as 3 top instrumentalists and a troop of kathak dancers. This show is a collaborative effort of three art galleries including Pioneer Art Gallery, Divine Art Gallery and digitally partnered by Ehsaas. The show is being curated by internationally acclaimed curator and artist Manisha Gawade.

The show will be inaugurated at Pioneer Art Gallery by Kuchipudi maestro Smt. Rashmi Vaidyalingam followed by instrumental music performance by world renowned Tabla maestro from Banaras Gharana Pt. Ram Kumar Mishra and his son Rahul Kumar Mishra, accompanied by Shambhu Sisodia on Sarangi.

The show will be inaugurated at Divine Art Gallery by Odissi maestro and author Guru Sharon Lowen. A short talk by author and poetess Dr. Kiran Sood will be delivered followed by a kathak performance by the kathak disciples of Shinjini Kulkarni, granddaughter of Pt. Birju Maharaj.

The list of these glorious and celebrated artists includes three artists from the progressive school of art F.N. Souza, Krishen Khanna and Ram Kumar, other illustrious contemporary luminaries are Alka Raghuvanshi, Amargeet Chandok, Ananda Moy Banerji, Anil Gaikwad, Anita Kulkarni, Anjolie Ela Menon, Anki Bhutia, Anu Nayak, Anupam Sud, Arpana Caur, Arup Das, Ashok Bhowmick, Asit Patnayak, Bhaskar Rao, Biman Dasgupta, Durga Kainthola, Gagan Vij, Gogi Saroj Pal, Jogen Chowdhury, Kanchan Chander, Kavita Nayar, Laxman Aelay, Manisha Gawade, N.S. Rana, Nagesh Goud, Niladri Paul, Nupur Kundu, Paresh Maity, Praveen Upadhye, Priyendra Shukla, Prof. Niren Sengupta, Qamar Dagar, Ramesh Gorjala, Rashmi Khurana, Ratan Shah, Rini Dhumal, Shakti Burman, Sangeeta Gupta, Sanjay Bhatacharya, Sarla Chandra, Seema Kohli, Shabir Santosh, Shampa Sircar, Sheela Chamaria, Shobha Broota, Shridhar Iyer, Sonali Durga Chaudhari, Sonika Agarwal, Sudhir Bhagat, Vilas Kulkarni, Vimmi Indra and Vinod Sharma in alphabetical order.

The curator of the show and Director of Ehsaas Manisha Gawade said, “only a drastic change in our education can lead to economic freedom for women, leading the way to a progressive new tomorrow. Gender biases cannot pave the way for our generations to come. This show brings this very important message to the nation as a whole. Ehsaas has always stood for women, artists and weavers and we believe that all the art forms are interdependent on each other and it is hence that we take pride in staging this wonderful event as a combined amalgamation of the various art forms.”

The Director of Pioneer Art Gallery, Praveen Upadhye said, “The world is incomplete without women. Their endurance is what binds humanity together. This exhibition brings out the various colours a woman fills into our lives with her varying virtues as a special creation of nature.”

Sumit Thakur, Director of Divine Art Gallery Said, “women of today are our pride and the fact that this show houses both male and female artists is an artist representation of how we can also happily coexist in the society as a whole. It doesn’t cost anything to love and respect each other.”