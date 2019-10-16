Prithvi Festival Returns For 2019
It's that time of year when we are going insane prepping for Prithvi's biggest and most celebrated annual event - PRITHVI FESTIVAL from 1st Nov to 11th Nov 2019 at Prithvi Theatre, Royal Opera House and G5A - Powered by Bank Of Baroda.
The festival this year will witness a grand opening night with a performance by Gurudas Maan at Prithvi Theatre.Apart from that, we bring to you this year,
- 5 Premiere Productions from directors Makrand Deshpande, Naseeruddin Shah, Piyush Mishra, Danish Hussain, and Faezeh Jalali. (@ Prithvi Theatre & Royal Opera House)
- 'Sattvam' A dialogue between worlds A Dance performance presented by Nritarutya the story-tellers of modern India and choreographed by Mayuri Upadhya & Madhuri Upadhya. (@ Prithvi Theatre)
- Niladri Kumar in Concert - Celebrating Pandit Kartik Kumar's 83rd Birthday a concert of morning Ragas (@ Royal Opera House)
- Platform@Prithvi (@ Prithvi Theatre Foyer & Royal Opera House Lawn)
- Fringe@Prithvi productions (@ Prithvi House & G5A )
- StageTalk@Prithvi - Eminent Theatre personalities in conversation with Pragya Tiwari (@ Prithvi House)
- Partnerships: Chai & Why?@Prithvi & PEN@Prithvi
- Western Classical Music Acoustic Concert by Symphony Orchestra of India (@ Prithvi Theatre)
Groups participating in the Festival are - Ansh Theatre Group, Motley, Tamboo, Hoshruba Repertory & Fats TheArts.To put it in numbers it would be -
- 11 Days
- 3 Venues
- 5 Premiere Productions
- 15 Fringe@Prithvi
- 18 Productions
- 22 Directors
- 34 Writers/Playwrights
- 3 Music Concerts
- 2 Partnerships@Prithvi
- 1 Dance Performance
- 60 Shows & Performances
- 155+ Artistes