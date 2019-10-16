Prithvi Festival Returns For 2019

Article Pixel Oct. 16, 2019  

Prithvi Festival Returns For 2019

It's that time of year when we are going insane prepping for Prithvi's biggest and most celebrated annual event - PRITHVI FESTIVAL from 1st Nov to 11th Nov 2019 at Prithvi Theatre, Royal Opera House and G5A - Powered by Bank Of Baroda.

The festival this year will witness a grand opening night with a performance by Gurudas Maan at Prithvi Theatre.Apart from that, we bring to you this year,

  • 5 Premiere Productions from directors Makrand Deshpande, Naseeruddin Shah, Piyush Mishra, Danish Hussain, and Faezeh Jalali. (@ Prithvi Theatre & Royal Opera House)
  • 'Sattvam' A dialogue between worlds A Dance performance presented by Nritarutya the story-tellers of modern India and choreographed by Mayuri Upadhya & Madhuri Upadhya. (@ Prithvi Theatre)
  • Niladri Kumar in Concert - Celebrating Pandit Kartik Kumar's 83rd Birthday a concert of morning Ragas (@ Royal Opera House)
  • Platform@Prithvi (@ Prithvi Theatre Foyer & Royal Opera House Lawn)
  • Fringe@Prithvi productions (@ Prithvi House & G5A )
  • StageTalk@Prithvi - Eminent Theatre personalities in conversation with Pragya Tiwari (@ Prithvi House)
  • Partnerships: Chai & Why?@Prithvi & PEN@Prithvi
  • Western Classical Music Acoustic Concert by Symphony Orchestra of India (@ Prithvi Theatre)

Groups participating in the Festival are - Ansh Theatre Group, Motley, Tamboo, Hoshruba Repertory & Fats TheArts.To put it in numbers it would be -

  • 11 Days
  • 3 Venues
  • 5 Premiere Productions
  • 15 Fringe@Prithvi
  • 18 Productions
  • 22 Directors
  • 34 Writers/Playwrights
  • 3 Music Concerts
  • 2 Partnerships@Prithvi
  • 1 Dance Performance
  • 60 Shows & Performances
  • 155+ Artistes


Related Articles View More India Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You