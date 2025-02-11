Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sunita Rajwar And Anjali Patil Grace The Stage At BRM 2025 Day 15

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fifteenth Day of the National School of Drama's Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 showcased six fabulous performances, including two international performances. In the student-led Advitiya segment, theatre and film actresses Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sunita Rajwar and Anjali Patil were in conversation with Priyanka Sharma.

Space Academy (Odisha) performed ‘Nandika Keshari'. It is a historical drama set in 12th-century Odisha, depicting Princess Nandika's struggle for peace amidst war, betrayal, and unfulfilled love, ultimately questioning the true nature of strength and power. The play was written by Manoranjan Das, directed by Satyabrata Rout, and showcased at Shri Ram Centre.

Rangmohini Art and Welfare Society (Madhya Pradesh) performed ‘Purush'. It is a compelling drama set in Mumbai's middle-class milieu, depicting Ambika's courageous fight against patriarchy, caste oppression, and societal injustices, ultimately highlighting resilience and the triumph of the human spirit. The play was written by Jaywant Dalvi, translated by Jyoti Savarikar and directed by Adarsh Sharma, and showcased at Little Theatre Group Auditorium.

Seagull Theatre (Assam) performed ‘Vyatha'. It is a poignant drama based on Devanooru Mahadeva's Odalala, portraying the struggles of a Dalit family against societal oppression, hunger, and an unbridgeable divide between the privileged and the marginalized. The play was written by Devanooru Mahadeva, directed by Bhageerathi Bai, and showcased at Bahumukh.

International group Ex-Theatre Asia from Taiwan performed ‘Karna'. The play explores the complex and tragic life of Karna, the unsung hero of the Mahabharata, torn between loyalty, destiny, and identity as he faces his ultimate battle. The play was written by Himanshu B. Joshi, directed by Chongtham Jayanta Meetei, showcased at Kamani.

Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (Madhya Pradesh) presented ‘Punashch Krishna', penned by Rama Yadav. The play explores the multifaceted nature of Lord Krishna through conversations with his companions across time, weaving together perspectives from the Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharata, and devotional traditions to reveal his enigmatic essence. The play was directed by Teekam Joshi, and showcased at Abhimanch.

Second International play of the day was ‘The Rose' Performed by Dhakal RH Creation from Norway. The play portrays Yashodhara's emotional journey from love and joy to grief and resilience after Siddhartha's renunciation, highlighting her transformation through pain and self-discovery. The play was written and directed by Ram Hari Dhakal and showcased at SNA's Meghdoot.

All the performances were followed by the audience having an open interaction session with the directors, cast, and crew, about the production process in the segment ‘Meet the Director'.

Advitiya - Day 15: In the session, ‘Resonating on Theatre and Cinema', critically-acclaimed and renowned actresses from the world of theatre, cinema, ads, and OTT, Sunita Rajwar; Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Anjali Patil - all NSD Alumni - talked about their craft, their navigation through theatre and cinema. The session was moderated by Priyanka Sharma, Director and Actor.

In the Literary segment ‘Shruti', the book launch and discussion of ‘Maestro: A Tribute to Shyam Benegal at 90' was organised. Atul Tiwari, actor and writer is the author of the book. On this Occasion, Journalist and Theatre Critic, Ajit Rai was in conversation with author Atul Tiwari and Sachchidanand Joshi, a scholar and Executive and Academic Head of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

With that, BRM entered its third and final week, with five more days of theatre, music, and festivities to look forward to before the curtains fall.

For more information, please visit the official NSD/BRM websites: https://nsd.gov.in/, www.brm.nsd.gov.in

