Photos: Day 10 of International Performance Of The BHARAT RANG MAHOTSAV 2025

The Tenth Day of the National School of Drama’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 showcased one international production, and four productions from across India. Film screenings, street plays, open stage performances, a folk band, and a talk show were also part of the day.

The second international play of BRM’s Delhi Chapter, ‘Brachland-Fallow Land’, was performed by Wenn Orte Sprechen from Germany at Abhimanch Auditorium. The play explores the transition from socialism to capitalism through the intertwined lives of a father, his daughter, and their cowshed. It portrays personal struggles, societal upheavals, and the resilience of dreams, as Marina pursues theatre while her father grapples with the collapse of his livelihood. The play was written by Wenn Orte Sprechen, adapted by Sebastian David and directed by Julia Strehler.

Theatre House (West Bengal) presented ‘Hamlet’, penned by William Shakespeare. The play reimagines the classic Hamlet through the protagonist’s perspective, as he stages a provocative performance to unsettle Claudius. Blurring reality and illusion, Hamlet reshapes characters to fit his narrative, exposing his internal conflict. As events spiral beyond his control, he grapples with the inevitable, reflecting a modern struggle with identity and destiny. The play was directed by Alessandro Anil, and showcased at Shri Ram Centre.

Jirsong Theatre (Assam) performed Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Eeti Mrinalini’. Mrinalini, trapped in a restrictive marriage, longs to pursue her passion for poetry. The arrival of Bindu and the support of her progressive brother, Sarat, ignite her journey toward self-discovery. With newfound courage, she challenges societal norms to seek truth and freedom. The play was adapted and directed by Rabijita Gogoi, and showcased at Little Theatre Group Auditorium.

Under the ‘Lok Rangam’ Segment, in collaboration with HUDCO, ‘Aronba Wari’ was performed. Paikhomba is wrongly executed for a crime committed by his look-alike, Nongjumba. When the truth emerges, Nongjumba is jailed but sent to live as Paikhomba to support his family. This hidden deception raises profound questions about justice and morality. Written by Manipaksana Haorongbam, adapted by Mani Yumnam, and directed by Iboyaima Khuman, it was performed by Sangai Artistes Association (Manipur) and showcased at Open Air.

Surnai TFAF performed ‘Ajaatshatru’ at Kamani. The play was based on ‘An Enemy of the People’, written by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by renowned actor, folk singer Ila Arun, and directed by KK Raina. The play focuses on the burning problem of environmental disaster, air and water pollution confronting us today. It highlights the dangers of lack of social responsibility and reckless business interest.

All the performances were followed by the audience having an open interaction session with the directors, cast, and crew, about the production process in the segment ‘Meet the Director’.

In the Allied Events segment, The esteemed Ila Arun and K.K. Raina conducted an exclusive Masterclass on Acting, Art, and Life, sharing their vast experiences and insights into performance and storytelling.

Advitiya - Day 10: In the NSDSU Film Club’s screening of FTII graduate productions today, ‘The Flowering Man’, directed by Soumyajit Ghoshdastidar, and ‘Champaran Mutton’, directed by Ranjan U. were screened. In Street Plays, Parindey from Mata Sundari college performed ‘Apradh Ka Janm’, Buniyad GB Pant DSEU performed ‘Exam for Sale’ about flawed education system, Aveksha from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University performed ‘LieAbility’ about gaslighting, and Lehar from Delhi college of Arts and Commerce performed ‘Fear Mongering’. Starting today, NSDSU is hosting a series of Talks; Today, reputed Television host Sayed Mohd Irfan was in conversation with veteran actress Himani Shivpuri. Later in the evening, Folk Band ‘Mehfil’ performed a collection of modern folk songs and theatre music.

For more information, please visit the official NSD/BRM websites: https://nsd.gov.in/, www.brm.nsd.gov.in

