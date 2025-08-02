Padma Shri Malini Awasthi Brought SAWAN: A CELEBRATION OF RAIN to Kamani Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The capital witnessed an unforgettable evening steeped in tradition, nostalgia, and the ethereal spirit of monsoon as Padma Shri Malini Awasthi took center stage for “Sawan – A Celebration of Rain” at Kamani Auditorium on 31st July 2025. The event that was produce and promoted by Excurators events Pv.t ltd. and presented by Sonchiraiya brought together music lovers, cultural connoisseurs, and admirers of Indian folk heritage in a sold-out house that celebrated the emotional landscape of the rainy season through the magic of music.

The was a heartfelt tribute to the rich musical legacy of Kajri, Jhoola, Malhar, Thumri, and Ghazals, genres that have given voice to generations of emotions—yearning, joy, love, and spiritual devotion—so deeply intertwined with the monsoon.

The evening began with the traditional lighting of the lamp and a welcome ceremony in the presence of Chief Guest Hon’ble Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Culture & Tourism, Government of India. The event was also graced by Shri Kapil Mishra, Delhi’s Minister for Culture & Tourism, and Dr. Sandhya Purecha, Chairperson, Sangeet Natak Akademi

Malini Awasthi's powerful and evocative renditions transported the audience from the ghats of Banaras to the lush green fields of Awadh, where every drop of rain becomes poetry. Her seamless blend of storytelling and song rekindled memories of a simpler time, where Sawan was not just a season, but a feeling—of home, of waiting, of fulfilment.

“Delhi’s warmth and appreciation for folk music reaffirm my belief that our roots still live strong in our collective consciousness. Sawan will always be that season which connects the earth to the sky, and the heart to its deepest longings,” said Malini Awasthi, following a standing ovation.

Organized to revive and celebrate India’s folk heritage, the evening stood as a powerful reminder of the cultural treasures embedded in regional music. As the audience exited to the rhythm of distant thunder and light showers, it was clear that “Sawan” had done more than entertain—it had stirred something timeless.