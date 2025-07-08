OSHO Monsoon Festival 2025 is Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The magical monsoon in Pune, India, bathes the lush green surroundings of the OSHO International Meditation Resort with a new sparkle. During this period, meditation attains a unique depth and celebration, a new height. The Monsoon Festival is an excellent opportunity for visitors worldwide to participate in this intense energy field. The festival runs August 11-15, 2025.

Incorporating Osho’s unique vision of blending meditation and celebration. As humanity has become less and less interested in the inner world, it has lost touch with authentic art. As the artists come here to play out of their love and gratitude, they touch the deepest part of their creative source, which every creative person yearns for.

During the festival, no less than 70 programs will be offered on the sprawling premises of the meditation resort, such as various revolutionary OSHO meditations, morning classes of Tai Chi and Chi Gong, and Live music meditations by renowned musicians.

The Festival Program:

Meditation Sessions

OSHO Active Meditations – from 6:00 AM to 5:15 PM – OSHO Auditorium – daily

Silent Sittings – from 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM – Chuang Tzu – 11-13-15th

OSHO Meditative Therapies – from 12 PM to 1 PM – OSHO Auditorium – daily

Silent Sittings – from 2 PM to 2:30 PM – Chuang Tzu – daily

Meditations for Busy People – from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM – Buddha Grove – daily

OSHO Evening Meeting – 6:40 PM to 8:15/30 PM – OSHO Auditorium – daily

Additional: Night Meditations OSHO Bardo Meditations from the Book of Secrets



Music Events

11th Sing-A-Dong with Keshav & Band at 9:30 PM – MV Plaza

12th Milind Tulandkar – Music and Meditation at 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM – Chuang Tzu

13th Call of the Monsoon with Upendra at 9:30 PM – MV Plaza

14th Hang Pad – Music and Meditation at 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM – Chuang Tzu

14th Rhythm and Raga with Runa and Shivamani at 9:30 PM – MV Plaza

15th Meditators Got Talent at 9:30 PM – MV Plaza