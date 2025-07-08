OSHO Monsoon Festival 2025 is Set For Next Month

The festival runs August 11-15, 2025.
The magical monsoon in Pune, India, bathes the lush green surroundings of the OSHO International Meditation Resort with a new sparkle. During this period, meditation attains a unique depth and celebration, a new height. The Monsoon Festival is an excellent opportunity for visitors worldwide to participate in this intense energy field. The festival runs August 11-15, 2025.
Incorporating Osho’s unique vision of blending meditation and celebration. As humanity has become less and less interested in the inner world, it has lost touch with authentic art. As the artists come here to play out of their love and gratitude, they touch the deepest part of their creative source, which every creative person yearns for.
During the festival, no less than 70 programs will be offered on the sprawling premises of the meditation resort, such as various revolutionary OSHO meditations, morning classes of Tai Chi and Chi Gong, and Live music meditations by renowned musicians.
