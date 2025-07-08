 tracking pixel
OSHO Monsoon Festival 2025 is Set For Next Month

The festival runs August 11-15, 2025.

By: Jul. 08, 2025
OSHO Monsoon Festival 2025 is Set For Next Month Image
The magical monsoon in Pune, India, bathes the lush green surroundings of the OSHO International Meditation Resort with a new sparkle. During this period, meditation attains a unique depth and celebration, a new height. The Monsoon Festival is an excellent opportunity for visitors worldwide to participate in this intense energy field. The festival runs August 11-15, 2025.

Incorporating Osho’s unique vision of blending meditation and celebration. As humanity has become less and less interested in the inner world, it has lost touch with authentic art. As the artists come here to play out of their love and gratitude, they touch the deepest part of their creative source, which every creative person yearns for.

During the festival, no less than 70 programs will be offered on the sprawling premises of the meditation resort, such as various revolutionary OSHO meditations, morning classes of Tai Chi and Chi Gong, and Live music meditations by renowned musicians.

The Festival Program:

Meditation Sessions

  • OSHO Active Meditations – from 6:00 AM to 5:15 PM – OSHO Auditorium – daily  
  • Silent Sittings – from 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM – Chuang Tzu  – 11-13-15th
  • OSHO Meditative Therapies – from 12 PM to 1 PM – OSHO Auditorium – daily
  • Silent Sittings – from 2 PM to 2:30 PM – Chuang Tzu – daily
  • Meditations for Busy People – from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM – Buddha Grove – daily
  • OSHO Evening Meeting – 6:40 PM to 8:15/30 PM – OSHO Auditorium – daily 
  • Additional:
    • Night Meditations
    • OSHO Bardo
    • Meditations from the Book of Secrets

Music Events

  • 11th    Sing-A-Dong with Keshav & Band at 9:30 PM – MV Plaza
  • 12th    Milind Tulandkar – Music and Meditation at 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM – Chuang Tzu
  • 13th    Call of the Monsoon with Upendra at 9:30 PM – MV Plaza
  • 14th    Hang Pad – Music and Meditation at 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM – Chuang Tzu
  • 14th    Rhythm and Raga with Runa and Shivamani at 9:30 PM – MV Plaza
  • 15th    Meditators Got Talent at 9:30 PM – MV Plaza



