Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh Presents An Exhibition Of Antique Textiles 'Vastra Shobha'

Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh presenting an exhibition of antique textiles 'Vastra Shobha' a wide variety of beautiful Silks, Ikats, Patolas and Banarasi sarees, as well as a range of colourful dupattas. There will also be a collection of antique borders on display from 11am to 7pm from October 24th to 26th, 2019 at Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi

Shobha Deepak Singh, a Padamshri Awardee, has been holding the exhibition twice a year, for the past 25 years, once in summers and the other in winters and the event is much-looked-forward-to among the capital's fashionistas. With over 30 years of experience in the fields of costume design, direction, choreography and management of arts, Shobha also runs an exclusive boutique 'Vastra Shobha' comprising heritage and exclusive saris, borders, stoles and veils and this exhibition showcases the best of their designs. Some of the textiles are almost 100 years old and Shobha takes great care to restore them. With a discerning eye for quality and authenticity, she makes sure every article of clothing is a collector's item.

While she has been passionate about textiles since a young age, it was approximately 25 years ago that she held her very first exhibition, which was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit "It all started when my daughter, who was about to get married brought me some antique saris. I placed an order for 50 saris for her and the family but since the weavers would make at least four of each sari, I held an exhibition to sell the rest of them. I realised then that there is a niche market for antique and heritage textiles," says Shobha, who counts Shabana Azmi among her clientele. Since then, the one thing she refuses to compromise on is quality. "And now, I have come to a point when I have probably the best collection of antique textiles in Delhi," she adds.

Shobha acquires the textiles and fabrics from all over the country. "If they are in a good condition, I purchase them but even if they are not, I know how to restore them," says the self-taught expert, who has a discerning eye for quality and authenticity.

With exquisite Banarasi, to Gharchola, to Ikats, Patolas and heavy silks in vibrant colours and designs, Vastra Shobha promises to be a delight for those who share Shobha's love for heritage. "Since a lot of women wear salwar kameez these days, there is also a collection of some of the best dupattas. There will also be a lovely collection of antique borders,"





