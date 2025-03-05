META 2025 Will Mark 20th Year and Confer Shanta Gokhale With Lifetime Achievement Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 20th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) and Festival 2025 has announced that the Lifetime Achievement Award for META 2025, that marks META’s 20th year, will be conferred on Shanta Gokhale. Shanta Gokhale is a well-known writer, translator, journalist, and theatre critic. She is best known for her Marathi novels Rita Welinkar and Tya Varshi, both of which won the Maharashtra State Award for Best Novel.

Jay Shah, Vice President, Head, Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "The Mahindra Group is thrilled to announce the 20th Annual Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards. META continues to inspire theatre practitioners and audiences alike, reaffirming our vision to make a meaningful positive impact for theatre in our country. As we celebrate this landmark 20th year, we look forward to a week of outstanding performances showcasing the finest theatrical talent in the country."

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, said, “META highlights the diversity and excellence of Indian theatre. META 2025 honours the finest talent from across the country. As we celebrate its landmark 20th year, the festival continues to champion the vibrant theatre community, building connections and inspiring diverse stories to take the stage."

The announcements came ahead of the week-long Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) and Festival to be held from March 13th to 20th, 2025 at New Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre, where META 2025's shortlisted plays will be performed for an esteemed panel of jury members, as well as theatre-lovers.

For the 2025 season, the festival received 367 entries from 25 states across India, along with two international submissions. The shortlist has plays from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. As always, the festival has embraced inclusivity and diversity, with entries submitted in 47 Indian languages and dialects. The final 10 nominations feature plays in Hindi, Malayalam, Bangla, Kannada, Sanskrit, Bundeli, and English.

The 20th META in 2025 will present awards in 14 categories including the Lifetime Achievement Award as well as 13 competitive categories such as Best Production, Best Director, Best Stage Design, Best Light Design, Best Sound and Music Design, Best Costume Design, Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male), Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female), Best Original Script, Best Ensemble and Best Choreographer.



The full list and details of nominations are listed below and can also be found online on www.metawards.com.

Comments