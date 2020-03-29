Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Will Be Live At Vani Online Literature Festival 2020

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the best lyrics of many Hindi songs like Teri Mitti from Kesari movie will be Live on Facebook at Vani Online Literature Festival 2020 organized by Vani Prakashan with his collection of poems 'Meri Fitrat Hai Mastana' on Monday 30 March at 1:30 pm. As we know that the dreaded corona virus that has spread across the world is spreading rapidly in India and all Indian has been lockdown by the Indian government for 21 days across the country. In this lockdown, there is a great opportunity for people who love the love poems can listen and interact with Manoj Muntashir.

Due to encroachment of the coronavirus (Covid-19), there is a lockdown in the country for 21 days , but this is not the time to panic, but to stay safe at home with family. Books have always been the best medium for spending time at home. To support its readers, Vani Prakashan Group presents literary activities in the online space for books lovers . There will be a live talks of authors and interesting books every day for coming 2 weeks to listen top Hindi authors . This time we can fight together, read together, with the understanding of literature and books in difficult times. The purpose of Vani Online Sahitya Festival is to firmly maintain the bridge between readers and writers, so that the exchange of feelings, expressions and thoughts will continue.

In this festival, daily new writers of Vani Prakashan will be presented online through the handle of social media with their books and their ideas. Literature lovers can listen to the following writers, poets in the online literature festival.

Mamta Kalia, Yatindra Mishra, Sunita Budhiraja, Anushakti Singh, Ankita Jain, Uday Prakash, Geetashree, Viru Sonkar, Monica Kumar, Poonam Arora, Lovely Goswami Young and senior writers will be interacting with people from Facebook Live.





