Kashkol Collective’s Bazm-e-Aam Set For This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delhi’s cultural heart came alive as Kashkol Collective hosted the inaugural edition of Bazm-e-Aam — an evening dedicated to mangoes, stories, poetry, music, and the simple joy of gathering together during the city’s iconic summer.

Held at the India International Centre,Bazm-e-Aam brought together an enthusiastic gathering of Delhiwalas — scholars, writers, historians, food lovers, artists, journalists, and cultural enthusiasts — all united by their shared nostalgia and love for India’s most cherished fruit: the mango.

The evening opened with a spellbinding Dastangoi performance by Ashhar Haque, who transported the audience into the fascinating world of mangoes through centuries of stories, poetry, and historical anecdotes. From ancient Indian myths to Mughal memoirs, and the verses of Ghalib and Mir, the mango’s rich legacy was brought alive through Ashhar’s masterful narration.

Following the storytelling, an intimate and insightful conversation unfolded between two of Delhi’s finest voices — Sopan Joshi and Sohail Hashmi. The discussion delved into the mango’s place in Indian ecology, culture, history, and poetry. Both speakers fondly remembered Zahoor Siddiqui Sahab, the legendary orchardist behind the celebrated Ratol mangoes, who passed away in 2022, but whose legacy continues to live on in every Ratol enjoyed today.

As the evening transitioned, the stage was taken over by Dholak Rani, featuring Shivangini Yeshu Yuvraj and Isha Priya Singh, who enchanted the gathering with Songs of Summer — a medley of folk tunes and melodies that perfectly captured the mood of the season.

The evening concluded with a specially curated five-course mango-based dinner prepared by Chef Sadaf Hussain, MasterChef finalist, who showcased the versatility of both raw and ripe mangoes in an inventive gastronomic journey that was widely praised by all in attendance.

Bazm-e-Aam witnessed the presence of several distinguished personalities from Delhi’s cultural and intellectual circles, including: K. N Shrivastaba (Director IIC), Prof. Aditya Mukherjee, Purushottam Agrawal, Dr. Rakshanda Jalil, Prof. Pushpesh Pant, journalists Ravish Kumar, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's wife Mona Dixit, Salman Khurshid and food critic Rocky Mohan, Lawyer Sanjay Hegde. Retd. Lt. Gen. Ata Hasnain and Mrs Sabiha Hasnain, Ajay chaudhary (Commissioner Delhi police), BSF IG Asif Jalal, Prof Harbans Mukhiya etc

Ambreen Shah, Founder of Kashkol Collective and Director of Bazm-e-Aam, shared: “When we first envisioned Bazm-e-Aam, we wanted to create an evening where stories, poetry, music, and food could come together around something as simple, yet profound, as the mango — a fruit that has been part of our history, our culture, and our conversations for centuries. To see the idea come alive with such warmth, and to witness the overwhelming response from Delhiwalas, was truly heartening. The presence of so many distinguished guests, artists, historians, writers, and friends made the evening even more special. It was not just a celebration of mangoes, but of Delhi itself — its memory, its people, and its enduring charm.”

Ashhar Haque, who opened the evening with Dastangoi, reflected:“It was an evening worth remembering — to see so many people gathered, listening, sharing, and celebrating the truly magnificent fruit together was nothing short of magical.”

Sohail Hashmi shared his experience:“I really enjoyed the conversation. It was a well-knit evening. Mangoes deserve to be celebrated.”

Sopan Joshi added:“It was a wonderful experience — talking about mangoes is never just about the fruit. It’s about history, culture, people, and memory. The way Kashkol brought all of it together — the stories, the music, the food, and the company — made it a memorable evening.”

“It’s heartening to see how warmly people have embraced the idea of celebrating the mango. The conversations it’s sparked go far beyond food. It’s been a brilliant gathering, with an extraordinary turnout and a dazzling lineup of dignitaries—truly, the who’s who of Delhi.”— said Dr. Azmat Karim, Consultant, Pulmonologist, Fortis Escorts

With Bazm-e-Aam, Kashkol Collective successfully offered Delhi an evening that blended history, nostalgia, food, music, and storytelling — a rare confluence of culture and community in the heart of the city’s summer. The Collective envisions Bazm-e-Aam as the beginning of a new summer tradition, celebrating not just mangoes but the stories and people who have kept Delhi’s cultural heartbeat alive.

Comments