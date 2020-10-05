Kalinga Literary Festival Hosts Acclaimed Author and Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik

The festival took place on 3rd October, 2020.

Kalinga Literary Festival hosted the acclaimed author and mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik on 3rd October, 2020. The literary platform also announced its new venture 'Mystic India Festival'. Mystic India Festival built on the huge success of Mystic Kalinga is launched today at KLF Bhava Samvad to celebrate India's engagement with the mystic world.

Quoting on the topic 'Odia Ramayanas-Overlooked Songs, Stories and Beauty', Devdutt said, "Oldest Odia Ramayan is by Balaram Das in 15th century called Daandi ramayan. Later called Jagamohan Ramayan. Valmiki ramayan was written during Mauriyan age. Kritibasa Ramayan(Bengali ramayan) included Laxman rekha for first time. Ram who makes you a nice person is the right Ram. Vyas writes purana to get vedas to common man. Assamese ramayan includes Sita returning to Ayodhya. Giridhar ramayan is The Gujrati Ramayan and the Gujratis were not aware about it."

He expresses, "My favorite story is when Ram is in forest. Rishis look at him. And Rishis are struck by the beauty of Rama. But since Rama is ek patnivrata, he promises the Rishis to come back as Krishna in next birth."

Giving a glimpse of Odisha's rich culture by stating, "We have a rich culture of dramas and Odissi in South Odisha. Puri has strong Akhada and Malla yudha culture."

"Ramayan travelled to south east Asia by through the Odias during Balijatra Through Ravan chaya shadow puppetry. Sita saw shadow of Ravana on the sea

During anasara, Dayitas eat skin and give God the Pulp as they are tribal people or Sabaras," said Devdutt.

The session was moderated by Odia musician and researcher Prateek Pattanaik.

