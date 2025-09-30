Ehsaas Brings God’s Transcending - A Soulful Navratri Art Exhibition to New Delhi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ehsaas’ Navratri special exhibition God’s Transcending—curated by internationally acclaimed artist-curator Manisha Gawade and multidisciplinary artist Durga Kainthola—was inaugurated on September 23rd, 2025 and continued until September 28th, 2025 at the Arpana Fine Art Gallery, Siri Fort Institutional Area, New Delhi, after a week-long showcase that drew overwhelming appreciation from art lovers, critics, and spiritual seekers alike.

The exhibition was inaugurated on September 23rd, 2025, by distinguished Chief Guests Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi (Member Secretary, IGNCA) and Dr. Sudhakar Sharma, Former Secretary of Lalit Kala Akademi. Also, present at the event were Indian actress and Kuchipudi maestro Rashmi Vaidyalingam, Indian Classical singer and Padmashri Awardee Wasifuddin Dagar along with Qamar Dagar (Calligrapher), Odissi Dancer Sharon Lowen, Artist Arpana Caur, Sunit Tandon and many more legendary personalities.

Complementing the opening was an evocative Odissi dance video performance by Padma Shri & SNA Awardee Guru Ranjana Gauhar, featuring Supreme Shakti and Devi Shodishinaam (Jai Ma)—setting the perfect devotional tone for the show.

Over the course of six days, the exhibition showcased 38 works by eminent artists including Prof. Niren Sengupta, Samik De, Sarla Chandra, Manisha Gawade, Priyendra Shukla, Vimmi Indra, Durga Kainthola, and sculptor Gagan Vij. The collection—spanning acrylics, oils, and sculptures in copper, steel, aluminium, and clay—depicted divine forms such as Ganesha, Laxmi, Surya, Hanuman, Shiva, Durga, Radha Krishna, and Mother Nature.

Particularly admired was Gagan Vij’s “Mayura”, a striking blue-patina sculpture inspired by one of Lord Krishna’s 108 names, and the display of sacred Gayas Idols, crafted from organic clay sourced from the holy ghats of Vrindavan and blended with clay from the Bay of Bengal basin. These works drew attention not just for their artistic finesse but also their sacred resonance.

Audiences responded warmly to the theme of God’s Transcending, praising the exhibition for capturing the essence of Navratri through art as devotion. Visitors remarked on the deeply spiritual energy of the show, calling it “a rare confluence of faith, culture, and fine art that spoke directly to the soul.”

Curator Manisha Gawade reflected, “God’s Transcending was not just an exhibition but an offering. The positive response reaffirms that art continues to be a powerful medium for devotion and dialogue with the divine.”

Co-curator Durga Kainthola added, “It was deeply gratifying to see audiences connect so personally with these works. The exhibition became a shared space for reflection, faith, and spiritual celebration.”

With God’s Transcending, Ehsaas once again reaffirmed its mission of bringing together multiple art forms on one platform—honouring devotion, empowering artists, and creating cultural experiences that transcend boundaries.