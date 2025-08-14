Dr. Anita Ratnam Will Bring NAACHIYAR NEXT by Arangham Dance Theatre Production Company to Pune

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indian classical and contemporary dancer-choreographer Dr. Anita Ratnam will present NAACHIYAR NEXT by Arangham Dance Theatre Production Company to Pune audiences on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 6:45 pm at the Shakuntala Jagannath Shetty Auditorium, Erandwane.

Widely revered in South India, Andal is a mystic poet in South India and remains an enigma and beloved icon of Tamil Imagination. The 75 minutes performance with a team of 16 including 8 dancers, 4 musicians, tech director and state manager will immerse the audiences in Andal’s profound poetry. The performance is a multifaceted approach to dance combining Dance, theatrical staging, ritual chanting, storytelling and contemporary movement improvisations. The program is organised by Nrityayatri in association with Poona Sangeet Sabha supported by The Mirror Studio.

ANDAL aka GODA, is a phenomenon, whose allure and appeal do not dim through the vagaries of time. As among the very early feminist voices whose searing love and devotion to her Ranganatha/Krishna made the heavens tremor and the Lord Himself surrender to her will, ANDAL remains an enigma and a beloved icon of the Tamil imagination.

Dr. Anita Ratnam says “Re-telling is like a translation. Rather a trans-creation. A remarkable life, saturated with emotion, passion and poetry - lived over 1000 years ago- where the landscape of devotion and personal worship were forbidden for women- is a challenge. Even more so, when her words have already been seen, heard, experienced through generations of artists and philosophers. ANDAL, is a phenomenon, whose allure and appeal do not dim through the vagaries of time."