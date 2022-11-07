Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Delhi Collage Of Art Presents 'Unleashing The Hidden Artists Of The World'

The exhibition is from November 6th to 12th, 2022 from 11am to 7pm.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Delhi Collage Of Art Presents 'Unleashing The Hidden Artists Of The World'

Delhi Collage of Art (DCA) bounces back in the post pandemic era with its 18th chapter of Collage Annual Carnival. Exhibition of over 300 artworks created by 105 participants will be on display at Galleries 1 to 4 & foyer Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhawan, Ferozshah Road, New Delhi from November 6th to 12th, 2022 from 11am to 7pm.

An initiative of students of Delhi Collage of Art, the event aims at unveiling the traditional and ancient forms of art that are piled under the dust of time. While modern and contemporary styles of art hold their patrons comfortably in the fast moving world, it is essential to bring youth face to face with customary techniques that have been long-established.

Standing tall for the past 26 years, the institute has been imparting World Class educational opportunities to art aspirants of all ages and academic backgrounds so as to help them achieve their creative goals. Augmenting over 10,000 students and helping them reach newer heights, Delhi Collage of Art exhibits their artworks as an annual event providing them prospects to be recognized for their uniqueness.

Delhi Collage of Art (DCA) is being recognized for its novelty. Amongst 16 participants from all across the globe, 3 Artists from DCA were recently selected for the Prestigious international initiative Organised by the Innopraktika and Russian Seasons School which took place in St. Petersburg, Russia. Under this programme Delhi Collage of Art has represented India on a global platform which had further granted Study Session for Artists from around the world to study under the guidance of world class faculty of Ilya Repin Academy of Arts.

The current exhibition at Lalit Kala Akademi will be a vibrant mix of art works which celebrate the current chic with an undertone of classic flair. Ranging through a wide spectrum, the creations will boast use of various media like oil colours, watercolors, charcoal, and acrylic set up on different types of surfaces and installations etc. The displays are available at affordable prices.

About Delhi Collage of Art: DCA is an institute that welcomes everyone who aspires to quench their thirst for learning arts. Spearheaded by the best of teachers and gurus, the institute provides its pupils with the best of infrastructure, course packages, environment and flexibility of course timings and batches. The college believes in facilitating the dreams and aspirations of individuals who otherwise may not be able to explain their desires to a society which only believes in scores, degrees and conventional trade. There is no upper limit to age for admission and neither there is any minimum score criteria to register oneself for any of their programmes. Equipped with latest technology and world class faculty, the college has trained over 5000 students from 40+ different countries in the nuances of art and helped them begin their journey on the path of success.

For more information on Delhi Collage of Art, please visit : http://www.delhicollageofart.com/



World University Of Design Are Co-Organizers at Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Photo
World University Of Design Are Co-Organizers at Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop
Artists from World University of Design are setting sails to participate in Vietnam - India International Exhibition and Workshop 2022-2023 themed around 'VllEW: Beyond and Beneath Arts Exchange' from October 31st, 2022 to November 10th, 2022 at Van Lang University, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Review: THE DEVIL WEARS BATAA at NCPA Photo
Review: THE DEVIL WEARS BATAA at NCPA
A few days ago, I had the chance to catch a screening of 'The Devil Wears Bataa' at the NCPA. I had previously seen listings of the show and stopped myself from catching a production of the same.
Anand Gandhi Creates Film Storyboard Using Only AI Technology Photo
Anand Gandhi Creates Film Storyboard Using Only AI Technology
Anand Gandhi, the maker of Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus, Anand Gandhi, is known for pushing the boundaries of ideas and possibilities in whatever medium he touches, be it cinema, games, or tech. He once again took to Instagram to share something cutting-edge - images from a film storyboard that he created purely using AI technology.
World University Of Design Students Walk The Ramp For Label Ritu Kumar, Mulmul and Frontie Photo
World University Of Design Students Walk The Ramp For Label Ritu Kumar, Mulmul and Frontier Raas At DLF Avenue
Students of World University of Design joined hands with DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi to welcome festivities by showcasing the latest array of festive attires by in-house designer brands including Label Ritu Kumar, mulmul and Frontier Raas on Saturday, October 8th, 2022.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Delhi Collage Of Art Presents 'Unleashing The Hidden Artists Of The World'Delhi Collage Of Art Presents 'Unleashing The Hidden Artists Of The World'
November 7, 2022

Delhi Collage of Art (DCA) bounces back in the post pandemic era with its 18th chapter of Collage Annual Carnival. Exhibition of over 300 artworks created by 105 participants will be on display at Galleries 1 to 4 & foyer Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhawan, Ferozshah Road, New Delhi from November 6th to 12th, 2022 from 11am to 7pm.
World University Of Design Are Co-Organizers at Vietnam-India International Exhibition and WorkshopWorld University Of Design Are Co-Organizers at Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop
November 1, 2022

Artists from World University of Design are setting sails to participate in Vietnam - India International Exhibition and Workshop 2022-2023 themed around 'VllEW: Beyond and Beneath Arts Exchange' from October 31st, 2022 to November 10th, 2022 at Van Lang University, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
MONSOON WEDDING Comes to Qatar Next MonthMONSOON WEDDING Comes to Qatar Next Month
October 25, 2022

Award-winning film director Mira Nair brings  Monsoon Wedding to life in a new musical adaptation set to light up the stage in Qatar this fall.
Anand Gandhi Creates Film Storyboard Using Only AI TechnologyAnand Gandhi Creates Film Storyboard Using Only AI Technology
October 23, 2022

Anand Gandhi, the maker of Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus, Anand Gandhi, is known for pushing the boundaries of ideas and possibilities in whatever medium he touches, be it cinema, games, or tech. He once again took to Instagram to share something cutting-edge - images from a film storyboard that he created purely using AI technology.
Akshara Theatre Presents RAMA'S STORY, Saturday, October 22Akshara Theatre Presents RAMA'S STORY, Saturday, October 22
October 20, 2022

Akshara Theatre will present RAMA'S STOR on, Saturday, October 22 at 6pm.