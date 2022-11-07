Delhi Collage Of Art Presents 'Unleashing The Hidden Artists Of The World'

Delhi Collage of Art (DCA) bounces back in the post pandemic era with its 18th chapter of Collage Annual Carnival. Exhibition of over 300 artworks created by 105 participants will be on display at Galleries 1 to 4 & foyer Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhawan, Ferozshah Road, New Delhi from November 6th to 12th, 2022 from 11am to 7pm.

An initiative of students of Delhi Collage of Art, the event aims at unveiling the traditional and ancient forms of art that are piled under the dust of time. While modern and contemporary styles of art hold their patrons comfortably in the fast moving world, it is essential to bring youth face to face with customary techniques that have been long-established.

Standing tall for the past 26 years, the institute has been imparting World Class educational opportunities to art aspirants of all ages and academic backgrounds so as to help them achieve their creative goals. Augmenting over 10,000 students and helping them reach newer heights, Delhi Collage of Art exhibits their artworks as an annual event providing them prospects to be recognized for their uniqueness.

Delhi Collage of Art (DCA) is being recognized for its novelty. Amongst 16 participants from all across the globe, 3 Artists from DCA were recently selected for the Prestigious international initiative Organised by the Innopraktika and Russian Seasons School which took place in St. Petersburg, Russia. Under this programme Delhi Collage of Art has represented India on a global platform which had further granted Study Session for Artists from around the world to study under the guidance of world class faculty of Ilya Repin Academy of Arts.

The current exhibition at Lalit Kala Akademi will be a vibrant mix of art works which celebrate the current chic with an undertone of classic flair. Ranging through a wide spectrum, the creations will boast use of various media like oil colours, watercolors, charcoal, and acrylic set up on different types of surfaces and installations etc. The displays are available at affordable prices.

About Delhi Collage of Art: DCA is an institute that welcomes everyone who aspires to quench their thirst for learning arts. Spearheaded by the best of teachers and gurus, the institute provides its pupils with the best of infrastructure, course packages, environment and flexibility of course timings and batches. The college believes in facilitating the dreams and aspirations of individuals who otherwise may not be able to explain their desires to a society which only believes in scores, degrees and conventional trade. There is no upper limit to age for admission and neither there is any minimum score criteria to register oneself for any of their programmes. Equipped with latest technology and world class faculty, the college has trained over 5000 students from 40+ different countries in the nuances of art and helped them begin their journey on the path of success.

For more information on Delhi Collage of Art, please visit : http://www.delhicollageofart.com/