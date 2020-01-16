Ashwin Sanghi's Latest Book 'The Vault Of Vishnu' Will Be Launched At Jaipur Literature Festival

One of India's best-selling English fiction writer, Ashwin Sanghi's book The Vault of the Vishnu will be launched at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 on January 23rd. Indian Actress and Author Sonali Bendre Behl along with launching the book will also be in conversation with the author at the festival.

Published by Westland Books, The Vault of Vishnu is the 6th book in the Ashwin Sanghi's famous mythological ''Bharat series'. The Book is about three travellers who keep moving along an ancient trade route in search of answers. Mythology has been an intrinsic tool of storytelling and most of Ashwin's books are based on mythological themes. The Book is a part of Ashwin's "Bharat Series", which includes bestselling novels including The Rozabal Line, Chanakya's Chant, The Krishna Key, The Sialkot Saga, and Keepers of the Kalachakra.

Talking about his new book, Ashwin Sanghi said, "The Vault of Vishnu is my most ambitious book yet because it spans two great civilizations-India and China. I have always believed that a good book is one where the pages turn effortlessly. I hope I have succeeded in giving my reader an engrossing and gripping story."

The Book will be launched in the session at Front Lawn on the opening day of Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 on 23rd January at the 1:40 pm. The Vault of Vishnu is available on Amazon and leading bookstores around the country

Ashwin Sanghi ranks among India's highest-selling English fiction authors and is an author of the new era of retelling Indian history or mythology in a contemporary context. He is a winner of the Crossword Popular Choice 2012, Amazon India Top-10 eBook 2018, Bangalore LitFest Popular Choice Award 2018, WBR Iconic Achievers Award 2018 and the latest Literature Legend Award 2018. Ashwin Sanghi has also co-authored the popular ''13 Steps'' series that include books like "13 Steps to Bloody Good Marks", "13 Steps to Bloody Good Wealth" and "13 Steps to Bloody Good Parenting".He was educated at Cathedral & John Connon School, Mumbai, and St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. He holds a master's degree in business management from Yale University.

About the Book

A Pallava prince travels to Cambodia to be crowned king, carrying with him secrets that will be the cause of great wars many centuries later .A Buddhist monk in ancient China treks south to India, searching for the missing pieces of a puzzle that could make his emperor all-powerful.

A Neolithic tribe fights to preserve their sacred knowledge, oblivious to the war drums on the Indo-China border. Meanwhile, far away in the temple town of Kanchipuram, a reclusive scientist deciphers ancient texts even as a team of secret agents shadows his every move. Caught in the storm is a young investigator with a complex past of her own, who must race against time to maintain the balance of power in the new world. Welcome back to the exciting and shadowy world of Ashwin Sanghi, where myth and history blend into edge-of-the-seat action.









