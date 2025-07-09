Amethyst Hosts The Amrapali Gold Pop Up Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amethyst will present the Amrapali Gold Pop Up show from 11am to 7.30pm on July 10th, 11th and 12th, 2025 at Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai. Amrapali's collection showcases exceptional craftsmanship and exquisite, handcrafted one-of-a-kind pieces.

This curated selection includes elegant Victorian party wear pieces, contemporary Rose Cut designs, and timeless traditional Jadau creations — each piece perfect for festive celebrations and special occasions.

Amrapali Jewels is an internationally renowned luxury Indian jewelry brand that traces its origins to the year 1978, when Mr. Rajiv Arora and Mr. Rajesh Ajmera took upon themselves the task of showcasing to the world the exclusivity and magnificence of Indian heritage jewelry. Every jeweled piece is created with the help of master craftsmen and goldsmiths within and around Jaipur, with elements of Indian ethnic jewellery in their designs they have revived the traditional methods, in order to create a design language distinct to Amrapali. Like the beautiful royal courtesan Amrapali of prehistoric era from where the name of this brand has been derived, the jewellery too have a royal taste and lineage. Crafted with the Indian heritage, art and rich culture, the Amrapali jewellery is the living testimony to the rich craftsmanship of the country. Its majestic appeal has spell magic over the fashion and the glamour world.

Amrapali Jaipur is a celebration of the timeless Indian art of adornment and authentic master craftsmanship. Breathing new life into centuries-old traditions of jeweler, Amrapali embodies a unique, bold and eclectic style. Like the legend of its namesake, a renowned courtesan of ancient India, Amrapali Jaipur is the expression of a mysterious, eternal world of delight.

Amrapali has made Jaipur the center stage of fashionistas. It has been the most favoured brand of the rich and famous world ever since its inception in 1978. Over the years of excellence and exquisiteness, Amrapali has created a fan club of several famous families like Hermes, Corum, Porche, and Barbie-Muller. The Amrapali rage has also caught the imagination of glamorous stars of Hollywood and Bollywood equally. Be it Hollywood's Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Penelope Cruz, and Rihanna or the Indian beauties like Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Kirron Kher and Konkana Sen, the jewellery from Amrapali has definitely added zing to their glamour quotient. Almost every known face in the glamour world has adorned its creations either for a shoot or on the red carpet. Amrapali Jewellery was also seen in famous movies like Troy, Goliyon ki Raasleela- Ramleela and Khoobsurat (2014), The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Baahubali -1, Baahubali -2, Jaanisaar and Kaatru Veliyidai, Manikarnika, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tumbbad etc.

The founders of Amrapali were also invited to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace to mark the official start of the UK-India Year of Culture in February, 2017. Amrapali Jewels also showcased 'Holi,' their exclusive life-size replica of a baby elephant at the official preview of the Elephant Parade India in New Delhi where the CEO's Tarang Arora & Akanksha Arora met Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and the Dutchess of Cornwall.

Amrapali Jewels loyal clientele include royalty, corporate honchos and celebrities from across the globe, including a list of honoured customers like Mr. Shimon Peres Ex-Prime Minister of Israel, Her Majesty AshiWongchuk Queen of Bhutan, Maharani Padmini Devi and Princess Diya of the Jaipur Royal Family.

The Duchess of the Cambridge, Kate Middleton was also spotted wearing Amrapali Earrings at Charity Bollywood Gala, during her royal visit to India, 2016

Princess Benedikte of Denmark recently visited Amrapali's store in Jaipur and was seen wearing and appreciating Amrapali Jewellery.

Amrapali is the only Indian Jewelry designers to present their collection in Fashion Weeks of Milan and New York.