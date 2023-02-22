Akshara Theatre Presents WOMEN IN THE DARK

Two women in an air raid shelter. Missiles flying overhead. Life at a standstill. Christmas is coming. Welcome to Kyiv. This intense, dramatic play written by Iryna Serebriakova and Masha Denisova presents us a picture of Kyiv under siege, through conversations between two women, messages from friends and even some iconic songs. Feisty, funny, brave, sexy, hopeful - the women of Kyiv take on the world.

Grim reminder: February24, 2023 marks the completion of one year of the Ukraine war.

Poster image by Ukrainian artist Maria Dyavgo. Performed by Nisa Shetty, Surabhi Sahni and Jish John. Directed by Anasuya Vaidya.

Language: English. Duration: 60 mins.

Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi 110001. Tel: 8826866080