Aadyam Theatre's Chandni Raatein Returns This Valentine's For An Encore Performance in Mumbai

This Valentine's Day, immerse yourself in the beauty of romance with Aadyam Theatre, a pioneering live storytelling initiative by Aditya Birla Group, as 'Chandni Raatein' returns to Mumbai for its second run. Purva Naresh's spellbinding adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky's 'White Nights' brings to life a poignant tale of love, longing, and fleeting connections, making it the perfect Valentine's experience. It adds rhythm and music, a new twist to the literary opus, making it an experiential, musical treat. Following the resounding success of its first run at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, catch Chandni Raatein on February 15th and 16th, 2025, at Nehru Centre Auditorium before it travels to Delhi's Kamani Auditorium on March 1st and 2nd, 2025.

'White Nights' has mesmerised cine-goers and readers alike with its tragic yet formidable storytelling through various reimaginings for celluloid in German, French, Italian, and other languages, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's adaptation in Hindi. Purva Naresh, one of the prominent voices in the Indian theatre scene, has resurrected this story of love through the four nights on the Indian stage at a larger scale.

Fyodor Dostoevsky's groundbreaking literary work explores the rare phenomenon of St. Petersberg's transient darkness, where the city experiences longer days and shorter nights. The narrative follows the protagonist, lost in a city full of known faces. As he wanders on the streets of the city, he becomes enchanted by the beauty of a woman. Despite the bleakness and engulfing darkness in the air, a love story emerges, and the two find light in each other.

Purva Naresh's interpretation infuses a new perspective into this iconic story with cultural resonance and a good blend of emotions and humour. The story spans four nights, each exploring different perspectives-the deewana, the deewani, the man she yearns for, and a silent spectator who sees more than meets the eye. With a rich ensemble cast, the adaptation introduces new characters that add depth and dimension to the narrative, making the world of Chandni Raatein even more immersive, uncovering the intricate layers of love, longing, and fate's unexpected turn, while breathing moments of warmth and comedy. Set on the backdrop to one of India's most celebrated and ancient forms of storytelling, the genre-bending adaptation of 'Chandni Raatein' is enthralling ever since its opening weekend with its emotional nuances, laughter, and celebration of love's transcendental power.

Through this multifaceted drama, Purva brings the other characters in the story to the forefront, along with the protagonists. Her flair for dabbling into the varied complexities of human life is seen with one of the most complex human emotions, love, being the central theme. The musical element, through a multi-genre fusion, will take us through the gamut of emotions. The credit to create an amazing choreography routine goes to Anjali Polite, and the music is composed by Kaizad Gherda. These elements of music, drama, and thriller set the stage for a once-in-a-lifetime experience of the literary masterpiece into a larger-than-life visual treat.

The play also boasts a stellar array of actors starring in the adaptation. Mantra Mugdh (Rashmi Rocket, Tum Mile, Panipat) and Girija Oak Godbole (Taare Zameen Par, Jawan, Qala) will be the leading faces. Danish Husain (Tiger 3, Delhi Crime, Dasvi), Anamika Tiwari (3rd October, Rangbaaz, Bastar: The Naxal Story), Kaustav Sinha (Rocket Boys, Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai), Trupti Khamkar (Tumhari Sulu, The White Tiger, Zombivli), Girish Sharma (Scoop, Scam 2003, City Of Dreams), Shimlli Basu, and Subhashree Sahoo will also be seen in prominent roles.

Purva Naresh is taking forward the rich legacy of female playwrights in India. The director has brought forward some of the most important stories from the heartland to the stage. Her notable plays, namely Zoon: Noor Kashmir Ka and Bandish 20-20,000 Hz, deal with the complexities of political and gender issues in the country. For her, the voices of marginalised communities and women matter, and her stories echo and represent them in the most innovative forms of the craft.

Throughout each season, Aadyam Theatre has repeatedly pushed the artistic boundaries by staging thought-provoking plays and platforming diverse voices in the Indian theatre scene. This season features five distinct plays, each offering a unique story and vision, showcasing a rich diversity of themes and perspectives, running through the year till September 2025.

